Rare Conjoined Turtles With Two Heads and One Body Hatch in Massachusetts

Interestingly, after their birth, the hatchlings got their nutrition from the same yolk sac. According to the Wildlife centre, the two babies are eating... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

In a bizarre incident, conjoined turtles with two heads and a single body have hatched at a wildlife center in the state of Massachusetts, US. In a Facebook post, the New England Wildlife Center's Cape Cod branch shared the picture of this rare phenomenon and stated that the baby turtles are "very alert" and "active". The centre also said that similar to conjoined twins in humans, the turtles share parts of their body but also have some parts that are independent.In this case “they” have two heads and six legs. This rare birth of the baby diamondback terrapins turtles (Malaclemys terrapin) is a consequence of a condition called bicephaly, which can occur from both genetic and environmental factors that influence an embryo during development. Generally, animals with this condition do not survive for long. However, these "conjoined twins" are thriving. According to the X-ray reports, the babies have two spines that fuse together down the body. A barium study has revealed they each have separate gastrointestinal (GI) tracts. The researchers will perform CT scans on the babies once they get a bit older, to learn about their internal structures and organs.

