PIA 'Suspends Afghan Operations Citing Taliban Interference, Security Concerns'

PIA 'Suspends Afghan Operations Citing Taliban Interference, Security Concerns'

14.10.2021

2021-10-14T16:45+0000

2021-10-14T16:45+0000

2021-10-14T16:45+0000

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that it has suspended "on an immediate basis" flights to Afghanistan because of security concerns and unworkable conditions imposed by the Taliban*, media reported on Thursday.The route will remain suspended until "the situation becomes conducive to being resumed", the spokesman said.PIA also claimed their representative was "held up at gunpoint for hours when he left the Pakistan embassy compound" on "suspicion of aiding and abetting" people hoping to flee Afghanistan.Earlier on Thursday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid asked PIA in a statement had asked the PIA and Kam Air (the largest private Afghan airline) to reduce the inflated airfare for the Kabul-Islamabad route. Both airlines ratcheted up their fare when they resumed flights after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.According to reports, before 15 August, PIA used to charge between $120 and $150 per person for a flight to Kabul, but now a ticket will set a traveller back as much as $2,500. Neither airline has resumed their commercial flights and are only operating chartered flights with high fares.Afghanistan's Kam Air claimed that its service has been suspended since 9 October after Pakistan denied permission to it.Pakistan has now made it mandatory for airlines to provide details of all passengers days before their departure from Kabul.

