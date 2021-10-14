Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Norway Police Had Concerned Messages About Kongsberg Arrow Shooter in 2020
Oslo Police Looking Into Reports About Another Archer Sighting After Wednesday Bow Attack
Oslo Police Looking Into Reports About Another Archer Sighting After Wednesday Bow Attack
On late Wednesday, a man opened fire with arrows from a bow in a crowded place in the town of Kongsberg, leaving five people killed and two...
The police in Oslo said on Thursday received reports that another man with a bow and arrow was spotted shortly after the recent deadly archery attack."Police are in the area of Huseby. We have received the message of a man who has carried a bow and arrow. There has been no threat situation and we have not received information that someone is injured. We search the area, as well as check out local archer clubs," the police tweeted.
Oslo Police Looking Into Reports About Another Archer Sighting After Wednesday Bow Attack

08:19 GMT 14.10.2021 (Updated: 08:22 GMT 14.10.2021)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On late Wednesday, a man opened fire with arrows from a bow in a crowded place in the town of Kongsberg, leaving five people killed and two more injured, including a police officer. A 37-year-old Danish citizen has been detained in the case. Motives of the suspect remain unknown.
The police in Oslo said on Thursday received reports that another man with a bow and arrow was spotted shortly after the recent deadly archery attack.
"Police are in the area of Huseby. We have received the message of a man who has carried a bow and arrow. There has been no threat situation and we have not received information that someone is injured. We search the area, as well as check out local archer clubs," the police tweeted.
