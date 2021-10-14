Registration was successful!
Norway Police Had Concerned Messages About Kongsberg Arrow Shooter in 2020
Norway Police Had Concerned Messages About Kongsberg Arrow Shooter in 2020
norway
shooting
police
kongsberg
Oslo police said in a statement that they'd received concerned messages about a man with a bow and arrow in 2020.According to the police chief, the perpetrator in the deadly archery attack in Kongsberg had converted to Islam."The offender has converted to Islam," Police chief Ole B. Saeverud added. He added that the police are asking not to publish photos and videos of the tragedy on social networks. Earlier, he said that all the victims are between 50 and 70 years old. The detained 37-year-old Dane was interrogated at night. According to the police, he admitted that he had done what he was accused of, expressed his willingness to cooperate with the police, but did not explain the motives for the massacre. On Wednesday night, police detained a man in central Kongsberg who had launched arrows from a bow, killing at least five people and injuring two others. The police have not ruled out that it was terrorist attack. The detainee was a 37-year-old Dane living in Kongsberg, who has been charged.
norway, shooting, police, kongsberg

Norway Police Had Concerned Messages About Kongsberg Arrow Shooter in 2020

08:36 GMT 14.10.2021 (Updated: 08:51 GMT 14.10.2021)
On Wednesday, a man opened fire with arrows from a bow in a crowded place in Kongsberg, leaving five people killed and two more injured, including a police officer.
Oslo police said in a statement that they'd received concerned messages about a man with a bow and arrow in 2020.
"There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,'' Police chief Ole B. Saeverud said.
According to the police chief, the perpetrator in the deadly archery attack in Kongsberg had converted to Islam.
"The offender has converted to Islam," Police chief Ole B. Saeverud added.
He added that the police are asking not to publish photos and videos of the tragedy on social networks.
Earlier, he said that all the victims are between 50 and 70 years old. The detained 37-year-old Dane was interrogated at night. According to the police, he admitted that he had done what he was accused of, expressed his willingness to cooperate with the police, but did not explain the motives for the massacre.
On Wednesday night, police detained a man in central Kongsberg who had launched arrows from a bow, killing at least five people and injuring two others. The police have not ruled out that it was terrorist attack. The detainee was a 37-year-old Dane living in Kongsberg, who has been charged.
Yet another "terrorist" who was known by the police and allowed to do their crime. There is definitely a pattern here.
HQHajj Qassem
14 October, 11:52 GMT
000000
