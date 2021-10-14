Registration was successful!
NATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway Calling for Unity Against Hatred, Violence
NATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway Calling for Unity Against Hatred, Violence
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced the deadly archery attack in Norway, calling for joint international efforts... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
jens stoltenberg
norway
nato
"Shocking news from Kongsberg, Norway. My thoughts are with the victims and those who have lost their loved ones. We must stand together against hatred &amp; violence," Stoltenberg tweeted.German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also took to the social network to condemn the tragedy as a "brutal attack" and offer condolences to the victims' families.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in turn, said that such horrible acts of violence "have no place in our societies."Late on Wednesday, a man opened fire with arrows in the Norwegian town Kongsberg, injuring two and killing five people. The shooter was soon arrested by the police and was identified as a 37-year-old Dane who had previously converted to Islam. The motives behind the attack are not fully clear yet, but the police believe it was a terrorist act.
norway
jens stoltenberg, norway, nato

NATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway Calling for Unity Against Hatred, Violence

13:40 GMT 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / Victoria Klesly
Members of the police work as the investigation continues after a deadly attack in Kongsberg, Norway October 14, 2021
Members of the police work as the investigation continues after a deadly attack in Kongsberg, Norway October 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / Victoria Klesty
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced the deadly archery attack in Norway, calling for joint international efforts to fight hatred and violence.
"Shocking news from Kongsberg, Norway. My thoughts are with the victims and those who have lost their loved ones. We must stand together against hatred & violence," Stoltenberg tweeted.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also took to the social network to condemn the tragedy as a "brutal attack" and offer condolences to the victims' families.
"I am shocked by the brutal attack in #Norway. Five people lost their lives to a bow and arrows. Others are injured. My thoughts are now with the victims of this terrorist attack and their families. I wish you a lot of strength," he posted on Twitter.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in turn, said that such horrible acts of violence "have no place in our societies."
Late on Wednesday, a man opened fire with arrows in the Norwegian town Kongsberg, injuring two and killing five people. The shooter was soon arrested by the police and was identified as a 37-year-old Dane who had previously converted to Islam. The motives behind the attack are not fully clear yet, but the police believe it was a terrorist act.
