NATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway Calling for Unity Against Hatred, Violence

NATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway Calling for Unity Against Hatred, Violence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced the deadly archery attack in Norway, calling for joint international efforts

"Shocking news from Kongsberg, Norway. My thoughts are with the victims and those who have lost their loved ones. We must stand together against hatred & violence," Stoltenberg tweeted.German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also took to the social network to condemn the tragedy as a "brutal attack" and offer condolences to the victims' families.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in turn, said that such horrible acts of violence "have no place in our societies."Late on Wednesday, a man opened fire with arrows in the Norwegian town Kongsberg, injuring two and killing five people. The shooter was soon arrested by the police and was identified as a 37-year-old Dane who had previously converted to Islam. The motives behind the attack are not fully clear yet, but the police believe it was a terrorist act.

