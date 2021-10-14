https://sputniknews.com/20211014/moscow-nuland-informed-aukus-threatens-to-undermine-security-architecture-in-asia-pacific--1089911867.html

Moscow: Nuland Informed AUKUS Threatens to Undermine Security Architecture in Asia-Pacific

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was informed that the AUKUS alliance treaty threatens to undermine security architecture... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

"In a conversation with Victoria Nuland, it was emphasized that this kind of AUKUS partnership, which is being formed, if not cobbled together by the United States, Britain and Australia, not only threatens to undermine the existing security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region but, in principle, potentially carries risks for the international non-proliferation regime," Zakharova told a press conference.Negotiations between Russian officials and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland were useful, timely and frank, Maria Zakharova said.The ministry’s spokeswoman added that Moscow and Washington "share the desire to maintain a dialogue in order to make bilateral relations more stable and predictable."The Russian side also informed Nuland about readiness to establish contacts with the US at all levels, Zakharova said.Nuland was informed about Moscow’s concerns over the deployment of US troops in Poland and NATO activity near Russian borders, Zakharova added.The spokeswoman added that Moscow is especially concerned over the recent decision to deploy the US military in Poland.Maria Zakharova said that Victoria Nuland was informed that the deployment of NATO and US military infrastructure in Central Asia is unacceptable for Moscow.AUKUS was announced in mid-September and spurred backlash from the European Union, particularly, France, which lost a multi-billion contract on the development of submarines with Australia after Canberra chose to quit it in favour of the deal with its AUKUS partners.Under the new deal, Australia will obtain the technology for developing its own nuclear submarines, which has sparked concerns about the future of the non-proliferation regime in the region.

