https://sputniknews.com/20211014/macron-scores-penalty-during-charity-football-match--video-1089930268.html

Macron Scores Penalty During Charity Football Match – Video

Macron Scores Penalty During Charity Football Match – Video

The 43-year-old president played football at university and is also known to be a keen tennis player. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T18:19+0000

2021-10-14T18:19+0000

2021-10-14T18:19+0000

emmanuel macron

news

europe

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089930304_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8968b06801d96aeee9deb9c3bfa4421d.jpg

French President Emmanuel Macron scored a penalty during a charity football match organised by the Variété Club de France in Poissy on Thursday.Highlights from the game have been shared online. Macron, who played football during his student years, is also known as a good tennis player. Apart from playing in midfield during the charity match, he also visited construction sites for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bradley Curtis

I have been suffering from Herpes for the past 2 years and 8 months, and ever since then i have been taking series of treatment but there was no improvement until i came across testimonies of Dr. Nelson's on how he has been curing different people from different diseases all over the world, then i contacted him as well. After our conversation he sent me the medicine which I took according to his instructions. When i was done taking the herbal medicine i went for a medical checkup and to my greatest surprise i was cured from Herpes. My heart is so filled with joy. If you are suffering from Herpes or any other disease you can contact Dr. Nelson today on this Email address: drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com or WhatsApp him @+14436204203.also has remedy to others disease like COLD SORES, HIV/AIDS, DIABETES, CANCER, HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, HERPES, PROSTATE, HEPATITIS, KIDNEY STONES, CYST REMOVAL, CHRONIC PSORIASIS, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, LOW SPERM, FIBROID. AND MANY MORE.