Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/loud-shooting-heard-amid-protests-in-beirut-1089914758.html
Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
The Lebanese military is looking for criminals who opened fire at protesters in Beirut on Thursday. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T09:42+0000
2021-10-14T09:42+0000
beirut
middle east
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089914699_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ecd5c07b48793d1c1c0e7d196669f8aa.jpg
Live from Beirut as armed clashes broke during a protest against Tuesday's issuing of an arrest warrant for Lebanese MP Ali Hassan Khalil, the country's former minister of finance.Loud shooting can be heard near the site where protester had previously been attacked.According to local media reports, at least two person were killed and seven injured as a result of shooting at demonstrators in the Taiuni area. Several armoured personnel carriers with heavy machine guns arrived in the area of the incident.The protesters were attacked as they headed towards the Palace of Justice, the army said.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
beirut
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089914699_290:0:3021:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b30f863de8faa4a24295536b39f7ba0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
beirut, middle east, attack

Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut

09:42 GMT 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaLebanese security forces react to gunfire during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021
Lebanese security forces react to gunfire during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
The Lebanese military is looking for criminals who opened fire at protesters in Beirut on Thursday.
Live from Beirut as armed clashes broke during a protest against Tuesday's issuing of an arrest warrant for Lebanese MP Ali Hassan Khalil, the country's former minister of finance.
Loud shooting can be heard near the site where protester had previously been attacked.
According to local media reports, at least two person were killed and seven injured as a result of shooting at demonstrators in the Taiuni area.
Several armoured personnel carriers with heavy machine guns arrived in the area of the incident.
The protesters were attacked as they headed towards the Palace of Justice, the army said.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:19 GMT'Federalism is Dead, Conspiracy Clear', Modi Govt Slammed for Changing Rules to Guard Borders
10:02 GMTGiulio Regeni: Four Egyptian Security Officers Go on Trial in Absentia for Murder of Italian Student
09:46 GMTUK, EU Facing 'Intensive Talks’ As Brussels Offers to Slash 80% of Northern Ireland Border Checks
09:42 GMTLoud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
09:28 GMTPSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Silence on Kylian Mbappe's Future at Parc des Princes
08:52 GMTLive Updates: Three Reportedly Dead, 12 Injured During Protests in Beirut
08:36 GMTNorway Police Warned About Kongsberg Arrow Shooter in 2020
08:19 GMTOslo Police Give All-Clear After Reports of Another Archer Sighting Following Wednesday's Bow Attack
08:13 GMTRussian Deputy Prime Minister: Nord Stream 2 Technically-Wise Is Ready to Be Launched in Coming Days
08:02 GMTCheerleaders Call NFL to Release Full Report Amid Topless Photo Leak in Gruden Email Scandal
07:47 GMTMoscow: Nuland Informed AUKUS Threatens to Undermine Security Architecture in Asia-Pacific
07:44 GMTPentagon Report Shows More US Military Died of Suicide in Q2 of 2021 Than From COVID-19 Pandemic
07:29 GMTDanish Study Deflates Widespread Circumcision Myth
07:15 GMTEnergy Leaders Gather at Russian Energy Week 2021 in Moscow
06:51 GMTSituation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack
06:49 GMTTyphoon Kompasu Leaves 19 Dead, 13 Missing in Northern Philippines, Reports Say
06:44 GMTDurga Puja Celebrations in India's National Capital Lack Pomp & Splendour Due to COVID-19 Crisis
06:40 GMTWhat Is Known About the Bow-and-Arrow Killing Spree in Norway So Far
06:13 GMTLegal Loopholes and 'Zuckerbucks': Study Explains How Facebook’s CEO ‘Bought’ the 2020 Election
05:55 GMTJapan Dissolves Lower House as Country Moves to General Election, Reports Say