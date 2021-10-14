Registration was successful!
Live from Beirut as armed clashes broke during a protest against Tuesday's issuing of an arrest warrant for Lebanese MP Ali Hassan Khalil, the country's former minister of finance.Loud shooting can be heard near the site where protester had previously been attacked.According to local media reports, at least two person were killed and seven injured as a result of shooting at demonstrators in the Taiuni area. Several armoured personnel carriers with heavy machine guns arrived in the area of the incident.The protesters were attacked as they headed towards the Palace of Justice, the army said.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
beirut, middle east, attack
Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
The Lebanese military is looking for criminals who opened fire at protesters in Beirut on Thursday.
Live from Beirut as armed clashes broke during a protest against Tuesday's issuing of an arrest warrant for Lebanese MP Ali Hassan Khalil, the country's former minister of finance.
Loud shooting can be heard near the site where protester had previously been attacked.
According to local media reports, at least two person were killed and seven injured as a result of shooting at demonstrators in the Taiuni area.
Several armoured personnel carriers with heavy machine guns arrived in the area of the incident.
The protesters were attacked as they headed towards the Palace of Justice, the army said.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!