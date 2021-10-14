https://sputniknews.com/20211014/loud-shooting-heard-amid-protests-in-beirut-1089914758.html

Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut

Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut

The Lebanese military is looking for criminals who opened fire at protesters in Beirut on Thursday. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T09:42+0000

2021-10-14T09:42+0000

2021-10-14T09:42+0000

beirut

middle east

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089914699_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ecd5c07b48793d1c1c0e7d196669f8aa.jpg

Live from Beirut as armed clashes broke during a protest against Tuesday's issuing of an arrest warrant for Lebanese MP Ali Hassan Khalil, the country's former minister of finance.Loud shooting can be heard near the site where protester had previously been attacked.According to local media reports, at least two person were killed and seven injured as a result of shooting at demonstrators in the Taiuni area. Several armoured personnel carriers with heavy machine guns arrived in the area of the incident.The protesters were attacked as they headed towards the Palace of Justice, the army said.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

beirut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

beirut, middle east, attack