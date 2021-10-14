Registration was successful!
Lebanese President Promises No More Violence After Beirut Shooting
Lebanese President Promises No More Violence After Beirut Shooting
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun assured his fellow citizens on Thursday that the country's government will not allow any more violence to... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, militants opened fire on a peaceful protest by supporters of Shia political parties Hezbollah and Amal. The attack was followed by an hourslong firefight between armed groups and the military. As a result, at least six people were killed and over 30 were wounded.The president said that the recent events reminded him of the 1975-90 civil war, recalling that the Middle Eastern nation has committed to not letting anything of kind happen ever again.Hezbollah and Amal, on their part, stated that the ill-fated demonstration was organized with the purpose of peaceful expression of opinion and blamed the attack on armed groups from the Lebanese Forces, a Christian party and former militia.The Lebanese Forces leadership rejected allegations of its supporters being involved in today's violence.
Lebanese President Promises No More Violence After Beirut Shooting

21:32 GMT 14.10.2021
An army soldier carries a schoolchild as civilians flee after gunfire erupted at a site near a protest that was getting underway against Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last year's port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021
An army soldier carries a schoolchild as civilians flee after gunfire erupted at a site near a protest that was getting underway against Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last year's port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED AZAKIR
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun assured his fellow citizens on Thursday that the country's government will not allow any more violence to occur in the wake of the deadly shooting in Beirut's Tayouneh district.
Earlier in the day, militants opened fire on a peaceful protest by supporters of Shia political parties Hezbollah and Amal. The attack was followed by an hourslong firefight between armed groups and the military. As a result, at least six people were killed and over 30 were wounded.
"We will not allow a repetition of the events in Tayouneh, under no pretext. The army and security forces will do their duty to maintain stability and protect the citizens," Aoun said.
The president said that the recent events reminded him of the 1975-90 civil war, recalling that the Middle Eastern nation has committed to not letting anything of kind happen ever again.
Hezbollah and Amal, on their part, stated that the ill-fated demonstration was organized with the purpose of peaceful expression of opinion and blamed the attack on armed groups from the Lebanese Forces, a Christian party and former militia.
The Lebanese Forces leadership rejected allegations of its supporters being involved in today's violence.
