Kremlin Reveals When Putin Will Get COVID Booster Shot

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will get re-vaccinated from COVID-19 when health experts will make such a decision, Kremlin spokesman... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Everything will depend on the recommendations of experts. You know that the president is very attentive to this, and as soon as experts come to the conclusion that revaccination is necessary, the president will do it, " Peskov told reporters.The Russian president was briefly quarantined in early September after several people who were in contact with him tested positive for the virus.The president had his first shot of Sputnik V vaccine on 23 March.Russia has registered four coronavirus vaccines: Sputnik V (the world’s first officially certified vaccine against COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Institute and its single-dose version Sputnik Light; EpiVacCorona, developed by the Novosibirsk research centre Vector, and CoviVac, made by the Chumakov Research Institute.

