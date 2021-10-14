Registration was successful!
Is the US Labor Shortage an Informal Strike?; House Passes Temporary Debt Ceiling Fix
Is the US Labor Shortage an Informal Strike?; House Passes Temporary Debt Ceiling Fix
The US House of Representatives has passed a temporary debt ceiling bill that will expire in December without a single Republican vote. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
Is the US Labor Shortage an Informal Strike?; House Passes Temporary Debt Ceiling Fix
The US House of Representatives has passed a temporary debt ceiling bill that will expire in December without a single Republican vote.
Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to discuss the debt ceiling fight. The US House of Representatives has passed a temporary debt ceiling bill that will expire in December. The bill passed without a single Republican vote and many Republicans are arguing that it should not be raised. Will Congress imperil the credit of the United States?Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Amazon. A recent investigation has revealed that Amazon is copying products and then rigging its internal searches to promote its own products. The tech giant has previously denied those allegations and the investigation reveals that at least two senior executives were in on the plot.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Jack Rasmus has an interesting new article in which he argues that the desperate shortage in the labor market is a new type of worker action. Dr. Jack says that because the workers are withholding their labor for better pay and working conditions their action can be classified as a strike.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel settlers have desecrated one of the oldest Muslim graveyards near the Al Aqsa mosque.Cheryl LaBash, Cuban solidarity activist and co-chair of the National Network on Cuba, joins us to discuss Cuba. Cuba's Henry Reeve Medical Brigade has been recognized worldwide for its work on the coronavirus pandemic. Our guest argues that the US is hampering actions that work for the betterment of humankind in its quest for domination over the tiny island nation and ultimately the world.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the US military. A US marine who was disciplined for publicly criticizing the US handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal will reportedly plead guilty to a few charges. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is seeking to work out a plea bargain in which he is allowed to maintain some of his retirement benefits.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. A Democratic congresswoman has proposed that President Biden should have the authority to attack China and potentially start World War 3 without congressional approval. Also, our guest discusses the potential for war in the Pacific.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal. Mark Sledoba lends us his technical expertise on submarines to discuss the issue of underwater warfare and in particular in regards to the US/China/Russia confrontation. Many observers believe that Europe must realign itself diplomatically for a closer relationship with Russia, China, and the Eurasian realm due to the recent actions of the US empire.
Is the US Labor Shortage an Informal Strike?; House Passes Temporary Debt Ceiling Fix

10:33 GMT 14.10.2021
Is the US Labor Shortage an Informal Strike?; House Passes Temporary Debt Ceiling Fix
The US House of Representatives has passed a temporary debt ceiling bill that will expire in December without a single Republican vote.
Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to discuss the debt ceiling fight. The US House of Representatives has passed a temporary debt ceiling bill that will expire in December. The bill passed without a single Republican vote and many Republicans are arguing that it should not be raised. Will Congress imperil the credit of the United States?
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Amazon. A recent investigation has revealed that Amazon is copying products and then rigging its internal searches to promote its own products. The tech giant has previously denied those allegations and the investigation reveals that at least two senior executives were in on the plot.
Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Jack Rasmus has an interesting new article in which he argues that the desperate shortage in the labor market is a new type of worker action. Dr. Jack says that because the workers are withholding their labor for better pay and working conditions their action can be classified as a strike.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel settlers have desecrated one of the oldest Muslim graveyards near the Al Aqsa mosque.
Cheryl LaBash, Cuban solidarity activist and co-chair of the National Network on Cuba, joins us to discuss Cuba. Cuba's Henry Reeve Medical Brigade has been recognized worldwide for its work on the coronavirus pandemic. Our guest argues that the US is hampering actions that work for the betterment of humankind in its quest for domination over the tiny island nation and ultimately the world.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the US military. A US marine who was disciplined for publicly criticizing the US handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal will reportedly plead guilty to a few charges. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is seeking to work out a plea bargain in which he is allowed to maintain some of his retirement benefits.
K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. A Democratic congresswoman has proposed that President Biden should have the authority to attack China and potentially start World War 3 without congressional approval. Also, our guest discusses the potential for war in the Pacific.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal. Mark Sledoba lends us his technical expertise on submarines to discuss the issue of underwater warfare and in particular in regards to the US/China/Russia confrontation. Many observers believe that Europe must realign itself diplomatically for a closer relationship with Russia, China, and the Eurasian realm due to the recent actions of the US empire.
