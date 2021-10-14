https://sputniknews.com/20211014/full-scale-us-thai-military-drills-to-be-conducted-next-year-us-military-says-1089917386.html

Full-Scale US-Thai Military Drills to Be Conducted Next Year, US Military Says

Full-Scale US-Thai Military Drills to Be Conducted Next Year, US Military Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US hopes that Thai-American international military drills Cobra Gold, the largest joint annual exercises in Southeast Asia, will be held... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T11:01+0000

2021-10-14T11:01+0000

2021-10-14T11:02+0000

thailand

news

world

us

military

drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089917213_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_10ee791051dfd2f293547a14aa3de387.jpg

The annual exercises were scaled down to only 600 US soldiers participating this year, compared to an average of 7,000-strong American contingent pre-pandemic.The drills are expected to expand further in 2023, the commander added.As for resuming regular friendly visits of US warships to Thailand, which were temporarily halted due to the pandemic, Aquilino said the US was ready to deploy its vessels as soon as it gets Bangkok's approval.Aquilino also noted that allied relations between the US and Thailand are important for ensuring peace, security and stability in Southeast Asia when commenting on the possibility of a confrontation with China in the South China Sea.This year, 27 countries took part in Cobra Gold exercises to boost military and humanitarian coordination between national armed forces.

thailand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

thailand, news, world, us, military, drills