Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/european-court-of-justice-should-have-no-role-in-uk-health-minister-says-1089926575.html
European Court of Justice Should Have No Role in UK, Health Minister Says
European Court of Justice Should Have No Role in UK, Health Minister Says
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) should have no role in the United Kingdom... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T15:13+0000
2021-10-14T15:13+0000
european court of justice
brexit
eu
uk
northern ireland protocol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102808/47/1028084770_0:0:4928:2773_1920x0_80_0_0_44630b295479d37785e5716de3a93874.jpg
"There should not be a role for the European Court of Justice in any part of the UK, and that includes Northern Ireland," Javid told Sky News broadcaster.As part of the Brexit agreement, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but under the protocol all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the British territories must be checked upon arrival in the UK province to comply with EU sanitary regulations.Under such terms, the ECJ has the jurisdiction to oversee compliance with the protocol and to rule on disputes concerning EU law in Northern Ireland.The UK government has argued that the protocol is not working, as it causes delays and interruptions to supplies moving between the UK and Northern Ireland.On Wednesday, the EU said it could cut checks on food, plants and animals by 80% and paperwork for transport companies in half, but made no reference to the ECJ role, which according to Javid is one of "the most important issues" for the UK."I think that’s an over-legalistic approach that the court has. I don’t think that’s necessary," the health minister insisted.Interviewed by Sky News shortly after Javid, Labour lawmaker and shadow international trade secretary, Emily Thornberry, said the Conservative government should not reject the EU’s proposal as "we can’t just continue to kind of keep kicking the can down the road."The UK government said it was studying the EU proposal, but insisted on the need to make "significant changes" to the protocol.
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/eu-offers-to-ease-border-checks-to-solve-northern-ireland-row-1089898590.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102808/47/1028084770_0:0:3968:2976_1920x0_80_0_0_4f7e1396a2dfe8e9ff3631836d49c76c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european court of justice, brexit, eu, uk, northern ireland protocol

European Court of Justice Should Have No Role in UK, Health Minister Says

15:13 GMT 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertIn this photo taken on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015 a man walks by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg
In this photo taken on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015 a man walks by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) should have no role in the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, after the European Union’s proposal to cut red tape around the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol failed to mention any eventual change to the ECJ's role as arbiter.
"There should not be a role for the European Court of Justice in any part of the UK, and that includes Northern Ireland," Javid told Sky News broadcaster.
As part of the Brexit agreement, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but under the protocol all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the British territories must be checked upon arrival in the UK province to comply with EU sanitary regulations.
Under such terms, the ECJ has the jurisdiction to oversee compliance with the protocol and to rule on disputes concerning EU law in Northern Ireland.
The UK government has argued that the protocol is not working, as it causes delays and interruptions to supplies moving between the UK and Northern Ireland.
On Wednesday, the EU said it could cut checks on food, plants and animals by 80% and paperwork for transport companies in half, but made no reference to the ECJ role, which according to Javid is one of "the most important issues" for the UK.
Police and officials patrol as truckers carrying freight from Scotland disembark a ferry at the Port of Larne in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on January 1, 2021, as a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK began operating at 23:00 GMT on December 31, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
EU Offers to Ease Border Checks to Solve Northern Ireland Row
Yesterday, 16:43 GMT
"I think that’s an over-legalistic approach that the court has. I don’t think that’s necessary," the health minister insisted.
Interviewed by Sky News shortly after Javid, Labour lawmaker and shadow international trade secretary, Emily Thornberry, said the Conservative government should not reject the EU’s proposal as "we can’t just continue to kind of keep kicking the can down the road."
"I think it’s probably a good basis for negotiations. We need to make sure that we have something which is permanent," she said.
The UK government said it was studying the EU proposal, but insisted on the need to make "significant changes" to the protocol.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:13 GMTEuropean Court of Justice Should Have No Role in UK, Health Minister Says
15:10 GMTVictims of Archery Attack in Norway's Kongsberg Were Killed Indoors
15:01 GMTAstraZeneca-Sputnik Light Combo Gives Higher Immunity Than AZ Vaccine Only, RDIF Says
14:50 GMTAfghan Civil Servants Once Employed by Taliban May Reportedly Be Exempt From US Terror-Related Bans
14:45 GMTHindus Celebrating 'Durga Puja' Attacked in Bangladesh Over Quran Desecration Claims
14:18 GMTState Dept. Posts $1Mln Reward for Pakistani Smuggler Who Helps Migrants Enter US
13:58 GMT'Beautiful Body': Ex-Mortuary Worker in Kenya 'Admits to Having Sex With Dead Women'
13:55 GMTSyria’s Anti-Daesh Allies Vow to Respond to Alleged Israeli, US Aggression Over Palmyra
13:40 GMTNATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway, Calls for Unity Against Hatred, Violence
13:11 GMT‘Unprofessional and Imbalanced Move,’ Says Tehran After Adani Ports' Ban on Iranian Containers
12:48 GMTJavid 'Sorry' for COVID-19 Losses After Report Decries One of UK's 'Worst Public Health Failures'
12:39 GMTWATCH Tanks Drive Along Beirut Streets in Wake of Deadly Shooting
12:16 GMTMemes Go Viral as Grigor Dimitrov Shocks US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells
12:11 GMTUS Reportedly Planning to Resume Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan by End of Year
12:06 GMTAndrew Cuomo Got Chewed Out by Father Over Women's 'T*ties' Appraisal, 'Penis Politics' Book Claims
12:01 GMTChina Builds New Missile-Armed Heavy Drone Capable of Evading Enemy Air Defences
11:39 GMTNorway Police Treating Kongsberg Bow Shooting as Terror Attack
11:33 GMTPutin: Traditional Values ​Remain Russia's Key Moral Pillar Despite Criticism
11:30 GMTAs Protesters Killed in Beirut, What is Going On in Lebanon and Why is There a Fear of Civil War?
11:28 GMTSuspect in Norway Bow Attack Violated Restraining Order From Relative in 2020, Reports Say