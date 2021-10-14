Registration was successful!
International
Department of Defense, Reveal What You Know About UFOs - Congress
Department of Defense, Reveal What You Know About UFOs - Congress
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the rising inflation hitting America hard right now, the growing China-Taiwan-US conflict, the un-blacklisting of Victoria Nuland, and the push in Congress to get the Department of Defense to declassify UFO information.
Department of Defense, Reveal What You Know About UFOs - Congress

10:33 GMT 14.10.2021
Department of Defense, Reveal What You Know About UFOs - Congress
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the rising inflation hitting America hard right now, the growing China-Taiwan-US conflict, the un-blacklisting of Victoria Nuland, and the push in Congress to get the Department of Defense to declassify UFO information.
Guests:
Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine and capitalist | Inflation & Unemployment
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | Victoria Nuland on Russia's Blacklist
Bob Plissken - Former intelligence analyst in the Marine Corps | NDAA & the New UAP Office In the DoD and How It'll Affect Space Force
In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to talk about the striking rate of inflation in this country. Mark also talked about the multitude of job postings there are, but companies not actually hiring.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on The United States interference in the conflict between China and Taiwan, Mark also talked about the un-blacklisting of Victoria Nuland for her trip to Russia.
In the third hour, Bob Plissken joined the show to talk about the conversation in Congress to force the Department of Defense to declassify information they have on UFOs. This is creating mechanisms to declassify information, a notoriously hard thing.
