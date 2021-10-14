Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Norway Police Had Concerned Messages About Kongsberg Arrow Shooter in 2020
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/cheerleaders-call-nfl-to-release-full-report-amid-topless-photo-leak-in-gruden-email-scandal-1089911178.html
Cheerleaders Call NFL to Release Full Report Amid Topless Photo Leak in Gruden Email Scandal
Cheerleaders Call NFL to Release Full Report Amid Topless Photo Leak in Gruden Email Scandal
Recently, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned from his position amid a scandal with e-mails that have been described as racist, homophobic and misogynistic. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T08:02+0000
2021-10-14T08:02+0000
us
nfl
scandal
email
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089911284_0:63:3185:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_b7897fa7d2ee792f749aca0203a65159.jpg
Former Washington Football Team (WFT) cheerleaders have called on the NFL to release its full report after a scandal involving a former general manager.Photos of squad members showing images of topless cheerleaders were secretly distributed by coaches via email, according to the Daily Beast.Melanie Coburn created a petition calling on the NFL and WFT to make the investigation public.Earlier, media reported that in e-mails with various high-ranking officials, including the head of the NFL, the executive director of the union of the NFL players, as well as the president of another league club, Jon Gruden made "homophobic, misogynistic and racist expressions".58-year-old Gruden announced his resignation at a press conference on Monday. Club owner Mark Davis has accepted his resignation.Gruden took over the team in 2018 with a 10-year contract worth about $100 million. At the time of the deal, he became the highest-paid coach in the NFL.The coach had previously worked with the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, after which he spent seven seasons at Tampa and led this team to the championship. Then Gruden successfully acted as an expert and TV commentator for a long time.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089911284_275:0:3004:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf69c7329be8cde62532957414feb876.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nfl, scandal, email

Cheerleaders Call NFL to Release Full Report Amid Topless Photo Leak in Gruden Email Scandal

08:02 GMT 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Daniel Kucin Jr.Washington Football Team cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Landover, Md.
Washington Football Team cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Landover, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Daniel Kucin Jr.
Subscribe
Recently, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned from his position amid a scandal with e-mails that have been described as racist, homophobic and misogynistic.
Former Washington Football Team (WFT) cheerleaders have called on the NFL to release its full report after a scandal involving a former general manager.
Photos of squad members showing images of topless cheerleaders were secretly distributed by coaches via email, according to the Daily Beast.
"It is further evidence that the league is just corrupt on a larger scale than we can even begin to imagine," Melanie Coburn, a former cheerleader and marketing director for the WFT, said as quoted by the NPR.
Melanie Coburn created a petition calling on the NFL and WFT to make the investigation public.
“It’s despicable, really, to see that there is more evidence of exploitation and violation of these cheerleaders who I worked very closely with,” Coburn stressed adding, “I know that there’s a lot more where these emails came from.”
Earlier, media reported that in e-mails with various high-ranking officials, including the head of the NFL, the executive director of the union of the NFL players, as well as the president of another league club, Jon Gruden made "homophobic, misogynistic and racist expressions".
58-year-old Gruden announced his resignation at a press conference on Monday. Club owner Mark Davis has accepted his resignation.
Gruden took over the team in 2018 with a 10-year contract worth about $100 million. At the time of the deal, he became the highest-paid coach in the NFL.
The coach had previously worked with the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, after which he spent seven seasons at Tampa and led this team to the championship. Then Gruden successfully acted as an expert and TV commentator for a long time.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:36 GMTNorway Police Had Concerned Messages About Kongsberg Arrow Shooter in 2020
08:19 GMTOslo Police Looking Into Reports About Another Archer Sighting After Wednesday Bow Attack
08:13 GMTRussian Deputy Prime Minister: Nord Stream 2 Technically-Wise Is Ready to Be Launched in Coming Days
08:02 GMTCheerleaders Call NFL to Release Full Report Amid Topless Photo Leak in Gruden Email Scandal
07:47 GMTMoscow: Nuland Informed AUKUS Threatens to Undermine Security Architecture in Asia-Pacific
07:44 GMTPentagon Report Shows More US Military Died of Suicide in Q2 of 2021 Than From COVID-19 Pandemic
07:29 GMTDanish Study Deflates Widespread Circumcision Myth
07:15 GMTEnergy Leaders Gather at Russian Energy Week 2021 in Moscow
06:51 GMTSituation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack
06:49 GMTTyphoon Kompasu Leaves 19 Dead, 13 Missing in Northern Philippines, Reports Say
06:44 GMTDurga Puja Celebrations in India's National Capital Lack Pomp & Splendour Due to COVID-19 Crisis
06:40 GMTWhat Is Known About the Bow-and-Arrow Killing Spree in Norway So Far
06:13 GMTLegal Loopholes and 'Zuckerbucks': Study Explains How Facebook’s CEO ‘Bought’ the 2020 Election
05:55 GMTJapan Dissolves Lower House as Country Moves to General Election, Reports Say
05:55 GMT'Worse Than We Thought': Report Highlights Avalanche-Like Spike in Hatred of Jews on Social Media
05:39 GMTAt Least 46 Killed, Dozens Injured in Building Fire in Taiwan - Photo, Video
04:45 GMTIsraeli Ministers Face Low Ratings As Public Dissatisfaction With Their Policies Continues to Mount
04:08 GMTCanadian Officials to Send 80,000 Liters of Water to Iqaluit Amid Fuel Contamination Concerns
03:54 GMTDefense Minister: Taiwan 'Absolutely Will Not Start a War' With China
03:33 GMTTrump Says Republican Voters Will Stay Home in Future Elections Unless GOP Can 'Solve' 2020 Results