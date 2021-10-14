https://sputniknews.com/20211014/cheerleaders-call-nfl-to-release-full-report-amid-topless-photo-leak-in-gruden-email-scandal-1089911178.html

Recently, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned from his position amid a scandal with e-mails that have been described as racist, homophobic and misogynistic. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

Former Washington Football Team (WFT) cheerleaders have called on the NFL to release its full report after a scandal involving a former general manager.Photos of squad members showing images of topless cheerleaders were secretly distributed by coaches via email, according to the Daily Beast.Melanie Coburn created a petition calling on the NFL and WFT to make the investigation public.Earlier, media reported that in e-mails with various high-ranking officials, including the head of the NFL, the executive director of the union of the NFL players, as well as the president of another league club, Jon Gruden made "homophobic, misogynistic and racist expressions".58-year-old Gruden announced his resignation at a press conference on Monday. Club owner Mark Davis has accepted his resignation.Gruden took over the team in 2018 with a 10-year contract worth about $100 million. At the time of the deal, he became the highest-paid coach in the NFL.The coach had previously worked with the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, after which he spent seven seasons at Tampa and led this team to the championship. Then Gruden successfully acted as an expert and TV commentator for a long time.

