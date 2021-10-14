https://sputniknews.com/20211014/charity-warns-of-disastrous-ebola-outbreak-in-east-of-dr-congo-if-not-contained-1089930540.html

Charity Warns of 'Disastrous' Ebola Outbreak in East of DR Congo, If Not Contained

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Rescue Committee warned on Thursday that a new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's province of North... 14.10.2021

"Following the death of four people suspected with the virus in the last month, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is extremely concerned that another Ebola outbreak in the area will devastate a community still reeling from the last outbreak, fighting COVID-19 and seeing increasing violence and food insecurity," the charity said in a statement.The NGO went on to ask for an immediate response, as well as funding for frontline aid agencies to cope with both Ebola and coronavirus pandemics.On October 6, a two-year-old boy diagnosed with Ebola died at a North Kivu health facility after living in a community where three people with Ebola-like symptoms had died in September.In early May, the country's authorities announced the end of the 12th Ebola outbreak, which started in February and took the lives of at least six people.During the last major Ebola epidemic, which broke out in West Africa in 2015, more than 28,600 people were infected with Ebola and over 11,300 died.

