https://sputniknews.com/20211014/california-woman-charged-for-allegedly-pushing-excessive-drinking-sex-at-secret-teen-parties--1089905895.html

California Woman Charged for Allegedly Pushing Excessive Drinking, Sex at Secret Teen Parties

California Woman Charged for Allegedly Pushing Excessive Drinking, Sex at Secret Teen Parties

Shannon Bruga, a 47-year-old woman from South Bay, California, has been charged with hosting a string of illegal parties for her son and his friends where she... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T01:14+0000

2021-10-14T01:14+0000

2021-10-14T01:12+0000

sexual assault

teens

alcohol

underage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082349775_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f0eb6c461fec6a236789457d0783fab.jpg

Bruga faces 39 criminal charges, 12 felony counts, 10 misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, a single count of misdemeanor sexual battery, three counts of misdemeanor child molestation, and 13 misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to minors.The parties spanned from June 2020 to May 2021, and were primarily attended by teens between the age of 14 and 15 where she was the lone adult. According to prosecutors, Bruga obsessively organized the parties through text messages and popular social media platform Snapchat. She allegedly helped teens sneak out of their homes, and was adamant that the teens keep the parties secret.At the parties, Bruga would allegedly encourage binge drinking until the point of illness and unconsciousness. Teens routinely would drink until vomiting and risking drowning from passing out in a hot tub. Physical altercations were also reported to have occurred.Bruga supplying alcohol to minors was far from her worst offense, however. According to reports, she pressured teens into sexual encounters and potentially facilitated sexual assaults. One teen claimed that she would watch the teens engage in sexual activities. In one instance, Bruga is accused of escorting a boy into a bedroom where a girl laid on a bed partially conscious. After she left the room, the boy is alleged to have digitally penetrated the girl.It is unknown if any of the teens have been charged with sexual assault as minors’ names cannot be publicly revealed. Bruga was apprehended in Ada County, Idaho, where authorities believe she was holding similar parties. When Ada County Sheriff’s office went to arrest Bruga, there were 10 underaged boys and two girls at her home.She is currently being held in Ada County Jail on a $900,000 bond.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

sexual assault, teens, alcohol, underage