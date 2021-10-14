https://sputniknews.com/20211014/bollywood-actresses-nora-fatehi-jacqueline-fernandez-summoned-in-26mln-money-laundering-case-1089912707.html

Bollywood Actresses Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned in $26Mln Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi appeared before the federal economic intelligence agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday to record her statement in a money-laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul, officials said.The police case was filed in August 2021 by Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, against Chandrashekhar and his wife Paul for allegedly defrauding her of INR2 billion (more than $26 million).It has been speculated that Chandrashekhar has connections with Bollywood actresses Nora and Jacqueline Fernandes who were allegedly helping him invest his money abroad.Chandrashekhar has been accused of money laundering and defrauding many people of hundreds of millions of dollars, in a total of 21 separate cases, including the 2017 Election Commission bribery.In August, Jacqueline also appeared before the ED to record her statement in connection with the money-laundering investigation conducted against Chandrashekhar.She has been summoned again and is expected to join the inquiry on Friday as a witness as part of the further investigation.Flashback of the CaseIn August 2021, a Special Cell team of police busted a million-dollar extortion racket. It was being run from a Delhi jail by prisoner Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is already under trial and has been detained since 2017 over charges of bribing election officials.The racket was busted after Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, filed a police case against Chandrashekhar and his wife, Paul, on charges of defrauding her of INR2 billion (more than $26 million).Aditi, in her police complaint, said that in June 2020, Chandrashekhar pretended to be a top government official who assured her to secure bail for her jailed husband (Shivinder Mohan Singh) who had been arrested in a separate money-laundering case.Despite being in jail, the ED said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people and it seized his mobile phone which he was using to make calls from the jail. In September 2021, a Special Cell team arrested Chandrashekhar, although he was already in prison, along with his wife Leena Maria Paul and other associates who were allegedly helping him from outside.An assistant jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent of Rohini jail were also found to be involved in the racket and were arrested in this case.

