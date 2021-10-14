https://sputniknews.com/20211014/biden-administration-unveils-plan-to-erect-7-offshore-wind-farms-along-entire-us-coastline-1089905277.html

"During a speech at the American Clean Power’s Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition in Boston... the Secretary announced plans for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to potentially hold up to seven new offshore lease sales by 2025 in the Gulf of Maine, New York Bight, Central Atlantic, and Gulf of Mexico, as well as offshore the Carolinas, California, and Oregon," the Interior Department said in a statement on Wednesday.The Interior Department release was accompanied by a map that showed wind energy projects dotting every US coast along with a lease bidding schedule. The first lease sale, New York Bight, is slated for the first quarter of 2022.Haaland, the release added, made the announcement as she outlined the path forward to meet the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030.The Biden administration also aims to develop onshore wind projects that can generate 25 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2025, the release said.

