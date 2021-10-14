Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Millionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2000 Murder
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/belarus-has-legal-framework-to-designate-social-media-activity-as-extremist--authorities-1089933570.html
Belarus Has Legal Framework to Designate Social Media Activity as 'Extremist'- Authorities
Belarus Has Legal Framework to Designate Social Media Activity as 'Extremist'- Authorities
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs has confirmed the existence of legal conditions for the recognition of groups carrying out... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T21:28+0000
2021-10-14T21:26+0000
belarus
extremist
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089687013_0:157:3005:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_9c01966ec95f6f2e1a3b96f9448ffa9d.jpg
"The document gives a start to the legal recognition of citizens engaged in extremist activities, including internet messengers and social networks, as extremist formations. I would like to note that extremist formations include information products used to engage in extremist activities and propaganda thereof, recognized by a court decision," Vyacheslav Orlovsky said.The decree adopted on Thursday designates as "extremist formations" those citizens who have gathered in one way or another, including on the internet, in order to create extremist materials, popularize and disseminate them, and carry out other activities aimed at undermining national security of Belarus, the official explained.The participants of "extremist formations" will be prosecuted under Belarus' Criminal Code, particularly under&nbsp; Article 361 addressing the calls for action harming the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security and defense capacity, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison.Subscribers of banned Telegram channels labeled as "extremist" in Belarus will be equated to members of extremist groups, with the lists of banned channels being updated by the interior ministry. The regulation enters into force on Friday.
Well, scratch those color revolution tools, eh, israeloamericans. :-D
1
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089687013_166:0:2837:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_90b43a11c3a458ac5f0e032e3482fb16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, extremist, social media

Belarus Has Legal Framework to Designate Social Media Activity as 'Extremist'- Authorities

21:28 GMT 14.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEVThis picture taken in Moscow on October 5, 2021 shows the US online social media and social networking service Facebook's logo (R), the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo (L) and the US social network Instagram's logo (C) on a smartphone screen.
This picture taken in Moscow on October 5, 2021 shows the US online social media and social networking service Facebook's logo (R), the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo (L) and the US social network Instagram's logo (C) on a smartphone screen. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs has confirmed the existence of legal conditions for the recognition of groups carrying out activities considered extremist on social media as "extremist formations," the head of the ministry's Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption said on Thursday.
"The document gives a start to the legal recognition of citizens engaged in extremist activities, including internet messengers and social networks, as extremist formations. I would like to note that extremist formations include information products used to engage in extremist activities and propaganda thereof, recognized by a court decision," Vyacheslav Orlovsky said.
The decree adopted on Thursday designates as "extremist formations" those citizens who have gathered in one way or another, including on the internet, in order to create extremist materials, popularize and disseminate them, and carry out other activities aimed at undermining national security of Belarus, the official explained.
The participants of "extremist formations" will be prosecuted under Belarus' Criminal Code, particularly under  Article 361 addressing the calls for action harming the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security and defense capacity, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Subscribers of banned Telegram channels labeled as "extremist" in Belarus will be equated to members of extremist groups, with the lists of banned channels being updated by the interior ministry.
The regulation enters into force on Friday.
400100
Discuss
Popular comments
Well, scratch those color revolution tools, eh, israeloamericans. :-D
vtvot tak
15 October, 01:31 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:20 GMTUS Urges Lebanon to Conduct Swift, Complete Probe Into Beirut Explosion – White House
22:09 GMTMillionaire Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2000 Murder
21:53 GMTUS Stocks in First Major Fourth Quarter Rally as S&P 500 Gains Most in 7 Months
21:32 GMTLebanese President Promises No More Violence After Beirut Shooting
21:28 GMTBelarus Has Legal Framework to Designate Social Media Activity as 'Extremist'- Authorities
21:07 GMT'Absolutely Not True': Army Official Rejects Claim That US Has Lost AI Battle to China
20:17 GMTTrans Employees, Allies at Netflix Plan Walkout After CEO Defends Jokes in Chappelle Comedy Special
19:40 GMTUS Offers an Extra $67 Million to Aid Lebanon's Army, Senior Administration Official Says
19:30 GMTUS Advisory Panel Endorses Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Shot for Older, At-Risk Persons
19:14 GMTBill to Curb Big Tech Rigging Online Commerce in Their Favor Garners Bipartisan Support
19:06 GMTRussian Military: Israel Carried Out Wednesday Homs Airstrike Under Cover of Two Civilian Aircraft
18:59 GMT#EmptyShelvesJoe: New Hashtag Takes Twitter By Storm Amid Supply Chain Crisis in United States
18:58 GMTUFOs Flying in 'Military Formation' Over Texas Are Proof of Alien Base Below US Desert, Blogger Says
18:57 GMTTrudeau to Announce Addition of New Members to Cabinet on October 25 - Reports
18:55 GMTUS Works With Partners to Find Suitable States to Transfer Gitmo Detainees
18:54 GMTMigrants Detained in Canadian Provincial Jails Suffer in Abusive Conditions, Rights Group Says
18:49 GMTJust Say No: Uzbekistan Says Deployment of US Troops on Its Soil Illegal Under Constitution
18:19 GMTMacron Scores Penalty During Charity Football Match – Video
17:57 GMTUS Capitol Riot Probe Cites Steve Bannon for Criminal Contempt
17:56 GMTEx-Obama Ethics Chief Slams Psaki's Handling of Questions About Hunter Biden's Art Sale