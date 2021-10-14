https://sputniknews.com/20211014/banksys-partially-shredded-love-is-in-the-bin-being-auctioned-at-sothebys-1089909056.html

Banksy's Partially-Shredded 'Love is in The Bin' Being Auctioned at Sotheby's

Banksy's Partially-Shredded 'Love is in The Bin' Being Auctioned at Sotheby's

Three years ago, the famous masterpiece of the anonymous English underground street art artist Banksy, called Girl with Balloon at the time, was auctioned for... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T17:00+0000

2021-10-14T17:00+0000

2021-10-14T17:09+0000

sotheby's auction

world

banksy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107223/49/1072234970_0:204:2915:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_f8a2dacfd39ffdb2c48d670ae19baf79.jpg

'Banksy's Love is in the Bin', the new name for 'Girl with Balloon', which it received after the original version of the art work self-destructed in 2018, is being auctioned at Sotheby's.The work consists of two square 30 by 30 centimetre canvases. According to the preliminary estimates of experts, it will be possible to gain from 3 to 5 million dollars for the image.Banksy created Balloon Girl in 2005. It is one of the most recognisable works of his career. The original work self-destructed in 2018, immediately after it was auctioned for 1.4 million GBP. The artist himself inserted the shredder into the frame.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Bradley Curtis I tested positive for HSV-2 a few months ago. At first, yes, I was devastated thinking I have an incurable STD for life. After doing hours of research I quickly realized genital herpes is a filthy parasite that just likes to hide in your body. Yes, there’s no “medical cure” but that doesn’t mean your body can’t get rid of it. I literally flush it out from my system with the help of Dr.Nelson natural herbal medicine which I ordered after doing some research. And now I’m HSV-2 Negative, I never believed it until my doctor finally have me the test results and behold I was HSV free. I’m so glad that I found you Dr.Nelson thanks so much for your goodness I’m grateful. You can also get your help from him through his email:drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com or WhatsApp +14436204203, THESE ARE THE THINGS Dr. NELSON CAN CURE, HERPES,HIV/AIDS,CANCER,DIABETES,LASSA FEVER, LOW SPERM COUNT, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE DISEASE.

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Banksy's Partially-Shredded 'Love is in The Bin' Being Auctioned at Sotheby's Banksy's Partially-Shredded 'Love is in The Bin' Being Auctioned at Sotheby's 2021-10-14T17:00+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sotheby's auction, world, banksy, видео