https://sputniknews.com/20211014/astrazeneca-sputnik-light-combo-gives-higher-immunity-than-az-vaccine-only-rdif-says-1089926142.html

AstraZeneca-Sputnik Light Combo Gives Higher Immunity Than AZ Vaccine Only, RDIF Says

AstraZeneca-Sputnik Light Combo Gives Higher Immunity Than AZ Vaccine Only, RDIF Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The combined use of AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines produces a stronger immune response against coronavirus infection than the use of... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T15:01+0000

2021-10-14T15:01+0000

2021-10-14T15:05+0000

vaccine

astrazeneca

covid-19

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089926274_0:114:3072:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_18510d2a3625b7560d4cf74af67a1ea2.jpg

"AstraZeneca-Sputnik Light combination had earlier shown great immunogenicity and safety results in Azerbaijan and now in Argentina. AstraZeneca-Sputnik Light combination showed higher immunogenicity levels than the original AstraZeneca vaccine," the statement says.It clarifies that these are the results of an interim study of combining vaccines conducted in Argentina, in which more than 1,000 people took part.In addition, the study proved that Sputnik Light is an effective multipurpose booster for vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino, eliciting a strong immune response and showing high safety."One-shot Sputnik Light is an effective universal booster for vaccines produced by Astrazeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino. Each 'vaccine cocktail' combination with Sputnik Light provided higher antibody titer on 14th day after administering the second dose as compared to original homogenous (same vaccine as first and second dose) regimens of each of the vaccines. The data also demonstrated high safety profile of using Sputnik Light in combinations with all other vaccines with no serious adverse events following the vaccination in any combinations," RDIF added.The first agreement on joint clinical trials of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines was signed by RDIF, Russia's Gamaleya research institute, AstraZeneca and R-Pharm in December 2020.

https://sputniknews.com/20211013/russian-sputnik-light-vaccine-shows-70-efficacy-against-delta-covid-19-1089890181.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vaccine, astrazeneca, covid-19, sputnik v