Andrew Cuomo Got Chewed Out by Father Over Women's 'T*ties' Appraisal, 'Penis Politics' Book Claims
The book’s author reportedly insisted that, while Cuomo said “that ‘the lines’ on behavior by men toward women had moved as he grew older”, his father “knew where the line was, even forty years earlier, and he tried to teach his son, one future governor to another”.
Karen Hinton, former aide to Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, has revealed in her upcoming book how Cuomo once got chastised by his father over remarks about women’s breasts, Page Six reports.
According to the media outlet, Hinton described how, back when she was Cuomo’s press secretary, he told her a story “about when he was in college and his father Mario Cuomo was New York Secretary of State”.
"Andrew and a friend of his were standing next to his father’s state car, waiting for Mario to finish up an event. The college-aged Andrew and his friend passed the time by comparing the attributes of breasts of women they knew: Who had large ‘t–ties,’ who had small ones, and the pros and cons of how to handle each," Hinton reportedly writes in the book.
While Andrew and his friend initially “were beside themselves with laughter”, their merriment was cut short when it became apparent that Cuomo’s father was actually nearby and heard what they were talking about.
"The window came down. Unknown to them, Mario was in the car already and had heard every word. The laughter stopped," the book states. "Mario Cuomo was fuming. ‘Don’t ever talk that way again about women, whether I hear it or not,’ Mario lectured Andrew. No wink, wink, nod, nod from Mario Cuomo to his son."
Noting how Andrew Cuomo told New Yorkers on the day he resigned, that ‘the lines’ on behaviour by men toward women had moved as he grew older,” Hinton also points out that his father “knew where the line was, even forty years earlier, and he tried to teach his son, one future governor to another”.
Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi, however, told the media outlet: "In 2018, when Ms. Hinton was not consumed with chasing headlines to sell a book, she wrote: ‘I’ve been fortunate to have male bosses, like Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, who know how to be respectful of women even while being no-nonsense managers.'"
"Consider that when gauging her credibility and this latest transparent attempt to rewrite history," he added.
Hinton’s book about “the toxic brew, of ego, entitlement, and bro-culture” in politics, titled “Penis Politics: A Memoir of Women, Men And Power”, is slated to be released on 1 December.
The term “penis politics”, the media outlet adds, was coined by Hinton in an earlier op-ed “to describe how powerful men assert control over women in a subordinate position”.