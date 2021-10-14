Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
Airline Chaos Amid The Pandemic; Sankara Assassination Trial; Workers Quit at Record Pace
Airline Chaos Amid The Pandemic; Sankara Assassination Trial; Workers Quit at Record Pace
Millions of workers in the US have left their jobs after the pandemic lays bare their precarious conditions. Will we see a new wave of organizing?
Airline Chaos Amid The Pandemic; Sankara Assassination Trial; Workers Quit At Record Pace
Millions of workers in the U.S. have left their jobs after the pandemic lays bare their precarious conditions. Will we see a new wave of organizing?
Keith Mackey, founder of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance audits, tells us about chaos in the airline industry during the COVID-19 pandemic after Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,000 flights over the weekend, with disruptions carrying over into the week. We talk about the airline's explanation for these disruptions, citing weather and staffing issues, how Southwest's vaccine mandates may have provoked a slow-down by its pilots, what the union is saying, and whether we will see similar disruptions in other airlines in the future.Dr. Wilmer Leon, political scientist and host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the trial in absentia of Blaise Compaoré, who stands accused of being involved in the assassination of Burkina Faso leader Thomas Sankara in the '80s. We talk about the figure of Sankara and his legacy, how his left-leaning and pan-African politics may have led to his assassination and the role that that France, the United States, and international financial institutions may have played in his killing.Monica Cruz, host and reporter with BreakThrough News, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the shocking numbers from the US economy, with the Labor Department revealing that workers left their jobs at a record pace in August, totaling 4.3 million, and about 2.9 percent of the workforce within the bar and restaurant industry, as well as retail staff, quitting in droves. We talk about how the pandemic has revealed the precarious conditions of workers, how this could be seen as a protest, and how this could energize workers towards organizing.Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and sports writer at Deadspin, joins us to talk about the firing of Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden over racist, misogynistic, and homophobic emails, the Tyson Fury vs. Donte Wilder fight, and San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich using his pulpit as an NBA coach to speak out on social justice issues.
Airline Chaos Amid The Pandemic; Sankara Assassination Trial; Workers Quit at Record Pace

10:46 GMT 14.10.2021
Airline Chaos Amid The Pandemic; Sankara Assassination Trial; Workers Quit At Record Pace
Millions of workers in the US have left their jobs after the pandemic lays bare their precarious conditions. Will we see a new wave of organizing?
Keith Mackey, founder of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance audits, tells us about chaos in the airline industry during the COVID-19 pandemic after Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,000 flights over the weekend, with disruptions carrying over into the week. We talk about the airline’s explanation for these disruptions, citing weather and staffing issues, how Southwest’s vaccine mandates may have provoked a slow-down by its pilots, what the union is saying, and whether we will see similar disruptions in other airlines in the future.
Dr. Wilmer Leon, political scientist and host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the trial in absentia of Blaise Compaoré, who stands accused of being involved in the assassination of Burkina Faso leader Thomas Sankara in the ’80s. We talk about the figure of Sankara and his legacy, how his left-leaning and pan-African politics may have led to his assassination and the role that that France, the United States, and international financial institutions may have played in his killing.
Monica Cruz, host and reporter with BreakThrough News, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the shocking numbers from the US economy, with the Labor Department revealing that workers left their jobs at a record pace in August, totaling 4.3 million, and about 2.9 percent of the workforce within the bar and restaurant industry, as well as retail staff, quitting in droves. We talk about how the pandemic has revealed the precarious conditions of workers, how this could be seen as a protest, and how this could energize workers towards organizing.
Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and sports writer at Deadspin, joins us to talk about the firing of Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden over racist, misogynistic, and homophobic emails, the Tyson Fury vs. Donte Wilder fight, and San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich using his pulpit as an NBA coach to speak out on social justice issues.
