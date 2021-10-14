https://sputniknews.com/20211014/afghan-interpreter-on-dutch-evacuation-list-murdered-in-kabul-reports-say-1089928505.html

Afghan Interpreter on Dutch Evacuation List Murdered in Kabul, Reports Say

Afghan Interpreter on Dutch Evacuation List Murdered in Kabul, Reports Say

PARIS (Sputnik) – An Afghan interpreter who was selected to be evacuated to the Netherlands has been murdered in Kabul, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T16:22+0000

2021-10-14T16:22+0000

2021-10-14T16:22+0000

netherlands

afghanistan

evacuation

interpreter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089196425_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c63683640c222b46ce79ec48962ecea.jpg

The interpreter reportedly worked for the European police mission (EUPOL) in Afghanistan. The Netherlands, as a party to the mission, had agreed to fly the man out.The victim's family were cited as saying that a militant from the Taliban* went to his house and, after confirming the man's identity, shot him with an AK-47.Out of fear for his life, the man had been spending each night in different places, according to the report.As noted by the broadcaster, it is difficult to confirm if the Taliban were responsible for the murder.After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, many countries started to evacuate their citizens, diplomatic missions, and locals who had cooperated with them. Many Afghans tried to escape their home country owing to the precarious security situation.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20211011/afghan-interpreter-who-once-helped-rescue-biden-made-it-out-of-country-no-thanks-to-us-government-1089843578.html

netherlands

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

netherlands, afghanistan, evacuation, interpreter