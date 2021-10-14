Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/afghan-interpreter-on-dutch-evacuation-list-murdered-in-kabul-reports-say-1089928505.html
Afghan Interpreter on Dutch Evacuation List Murdered in Kabul, Reports Say
Afghan Interpreter on Dutch Evacuation List Murdered in Kabul, Reports Say
PARIS (Sputnik) – An Afghan interpreter who was selected to be evacuated to the Netherlands has been murdered in Kabul, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
The interpreter reportedly worked for the European police mission (EUPOL) in Afghanistan. The Netherlands, as a party to the mission, had agreed to fly the man out.The victim's family were cited as saying that a militant from the Taliban* went to his house and, after confirming the man's identity, shot him with an AK-47.Out of fear for his life, the man had been spending each night in different places, according to the report.As noted by the broadcaster, it is difficult to confirm if the Taliban were responsible for the murder.After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, many countries started to evacuate their citizens, diplomatic missions, and locals who had cooperated with them. Many Afghans tried to escape their home country owing to the precarious security situation.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/afghan-interpreter-who-once-helped-rescue-biden-made-it-out-of-country-no-thanks-to-us-government-1089843578.html
netherlands, afghanistan, evacuation, interpreter

Afghan Interpreter on Dutch Evacuation List Murdered in Kabul, Reports Say

16:22 GMT 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYA Taliban soldier walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021.
A Taliban soldier walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
PARIS (Sputnik) – An Afghan interpreter who was selected to be evacuated to the Netherlands has been murdered in Kabul, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, citing the victim's family and sources from the Dutch government.
The interpreter reportedly worked for the European police mission (EUPOL) in Afghanistan. The Netherlands, as a party to the mission, had agreed to fly the man out.
The victim's family were cited as saying that a militant from the Taliban* went to his house and, after confirming the man's identity, shot him with an AK-47.
U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
Afghan Interpreter Who Once Helped Rescue Biden Made It Out of Country… No Thanks to US Government
11 October, 18:20 GMT
Out of fear for his life, the man had been spending each night in different places, according to the report.
As noted by the broadcaster, it is difficult to confirm if the Taliban were responsible for the murder.
After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, many countries started to evacuate their citizens, diplomatic missions, and locals who had cooperated with them. Many Afghans tried to escape their home country owing to the precarious security situation.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
