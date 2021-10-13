Users Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass - Report
14:16 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 13.10.2021)
Brits were stranded in airports on Wednesday, unable to access their Covid-19 vaccination records due to technical issues.
The National Health Service (NHS) reported problems with user access to the Covid Pass on the NHS app and the website, adding that the issue is being investigated.
There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website. We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can.— NHS Digital (@NHSDigital) October 13, 2021
Cheers guys missed my flight with it— Chuck Adolphy (@chuckadolphy) October 13, 2021
Cheers guys, cant do anything in Naples right now such as tours, musuems, go for a piss because the app is broken— Callum (@CallumMelia95) October 13, 2021
Please can you make some sort of workaround with the airports and ferry operators so that we can continue about our lives. This is disgraceful. We have complied with every restriction and requirement asked of us and still we might not be able to travel. We go to Holland tomorrow— Pam Whittingham (@whitbot) October 13, 2021
Is there any estimation of how long the fix will take? Due to travel in 4 hours time, but won't be if the app isn't working again.— Tara Kemsley (@Tara___K) October 13, 2021
The NHS said it would update users on the matter "as soon as we can."