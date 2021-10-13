https://sputniknews.com/20211013/users-report-youtube-is-down-1089884199.html

Users Report YouTube is Down

This comes after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experienced worldwide outages earlier this month. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

Users have been reporting that YouTube is having problems, the online tracker Downdetector said.The most commonly reported problems are related to accessing the website of the video-sharing platform as well as its streaming videos and server connection.As of now, problems with accessing YouTube have been reported in the United States, Mexico, and Taiwan, Downdetector shows. Earlier in October, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram experienced a major outage worldwide, with the company's engineers later blaming it on disruption in operations caused by configuration changes on backbone routers.

