US to Reopen Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers in November

US to Reopen Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers in November

The Biden administration will be lifting pandemic-era travel restrictions on Wednesday, effectively reopening land borders with Canada and Mexico to... 13.10.2021

2021-10-13T04:06+0000

2021-10-13T04:06+0000

2021-10-13T04:04+0000

Senior administration officials detailed late Tuesday that the Biden White House would be allowing individuals to enter the US as long as they provide documentation showing full vaccination against COVID-19. Reports have also noted that essential travelers such as truck drivers will need to be fully vaxxed to enter the US.Although an exact date was not released, the new measures are expected to begin in November.It has also been detailed that, unlike individuals traveling by air, those entering the US via land borders will not be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test if they are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.Although the COVID-19 vaccine provided by AstraZeneca was at the center of debate during the height of the pandemic, it is believed that the US will accept the company's jab. Any vaccine approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization will reportedly be sufficient for US entry.“Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”Unvaccinated travelers will still be prohibited from entering the US for nonessential travel.The latest development comes just weeks after US President Joe Biden lifted a ban on foreigners traveling to the US from overseas. The US land border travel ban has been ongoing for some 20 months.

