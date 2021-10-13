Registration was successful!
US to Reopen Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers in November
US to Reopen Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers in November
The Biden administration will be lifting pandemic-era travel restrictions on Wednesday, effectively reopening land borders with Canada and Mexico to... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
Senior administration officials detailed late Tuesday that the Biden White House would be allowing individuals to enter the US as long as they provide documentation showing full vaccination against COVID-19. Reports have also noted that essential travelers such as truck drivers will need to be fully vaxxed to enter the US.Although an exact date was not released, the new measures are expected to begin in November.It has also been detailed that, unlike individuals traveling by air, those entering the US via land borders will not be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test if they are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.Although the COVID-19 vaccine provided by AstraZeneca was at the center of debate during the height of the pandemic, it is believed that the US will accept the company's jab. Any vaccine approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization will reportedly be sufficient for US entry.“Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”Unvaccinated travelers will still be prohibited from entering the US for nonessential travel.The latest development comes just weeks after US President Joe Biden lifted a ban on foreigners traveling to the US from overseas. The US land border travel ban has been ongoing for some 20 months.
mexico, us, canada, border, vaccination, covid-19

US to Reopen Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers in November

04:06 GMT 13.10.2021
Border Patrol agents patrol the San Ysidro border crossing in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego, California, U.S. November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Border Patrol agents patrol the San Ysidro border crossing in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego, California, U.S. November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Gaby Arancibia
The Biden administration will be lifting pandemic-era travel restrictions on Wednesday, effectively reopening land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully-vaccinated travelers.
Senior administration officials detailed late Tuesday that the Biden White House would be allowing individuals to enter the US as long as they provide documentation showing full vaccination against COVID-19. Reports have also noted that essential travelers such as truck drivers will need to be fully vaxxed to enter the US.
Although an exact date was not released, the new measures are expected to begin in November.
It has also been detailed that, unlike individuals traveling by air, those entering the US via land borders will not be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test if they are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
Although the COVID-19 vaccine provided by AstraZeneca was at the center of debate during the height of the pandemic, it is believed that the US will accept the company's jab. Any vaccine approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization will reportedly be sufficient for US entry.

"In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

"Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner."
Unvaccinated travelers will still be prohibited from entering the US for nonessential travel.
The latest development comes just weeks after US President Joe Biden lifted a ban on foreigners traveling to the US from overseas. The US land border travel ban has been ongoing for some 20 months.
