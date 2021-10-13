Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/us-lawmakers-try-to-ruin-us-russia-relations-by-proposing-new-sanctions---antonov-1089876763.html
US Lawmakers Try to Ruin US-Russia Relations By Proposing New Sanctions - Antonov
US Lawmakers Try to Ruin US-Russia Relations By Proposing New Sanctions - Antonov
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US lawmakers who are proposing a set of sanctions on 35 Russian individuals are attempting to ruin the relationship between the two... 13.10.2021
"It is honestly puzzling, the maniacal persistence with which local legislators are trying to ruin Russian-US relations. The new attempt to impose sanctions on 35 Russians under completely far-fetched pretenses is a striking confirmation of this," Antonov said in a statement.In late September, the US House of Representatives' Rules Committee approved legislation that would recommend sanctions against 35 Russian individuals, including civil servants, businessmen, top banking and energy company officials, as well as several media personalities.Antonov said the proposed sanctions are a way for US lawmakers to give voters the illusion of a fight with the US enemies instead of focusing on domestic problems. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has similarly called the proposal an attempt by politicians to improve their chances of reelection.Antonov also called on members of Congress to abandon the "destructive approaches and throw off their anti-Russian blinders," and engage in constructive, mutually-respectful dialogues with Russia to address global challenges.
00:30 GMT 13.10.2021
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States Anatoly Antonov at the entrance to the Federation Council building before an expanded meeting of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs and the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States Anatoly Antonov at the entrance to the Federation Council building before an expanded meeting of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs and the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US lawmakers who are proposing a set of sanctions on 35 Russian individuals are attempting to ruin the relationship between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.
“It is honestly puzzling, the maniacal persistence with which local legislators are trying to ruin Russian-US relations. The new attempt to impose sanctions on 35 Russians under completely far-fetched pretenses is a striking confirmation of this,” Antonov said in a statement.
In late September, the US House of Representatives’ Rules Committee approved legislation that would recommend sanctions against 35 Russian individuals, including civil servants, businessmen, top banking and energy company officials, as well as several media personalities.
Antonov said the proposed sanctions are a way for US lawmakers to give voters the illusion of a fight with the US enemies instead of focusing on domestic problems. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has similarly called the proposal an attempt by politicians to improve their chances of reelection.
Antonov also called on members of Congress to abandon the “destructive approaches and throw off their anti-Russian blinders,” and engage in constructive, mutually-respectful dialogues with Russia to address global challenges.
