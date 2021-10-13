https://sputniknews.com/20211013/uk-economy-grows-by-04-in-august-following-full-easing-of-covid-19-restrictions-ons-shows-1089885831.html

UK Economy Grows by 0.4% in August Following Full Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions, ONS Shows

LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.4% in August when more people started to attend restaurants and sports and... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Accommodation and food service activities, and arts, entertainment and recreation contributed most positively to services growth in August 2021, partially offset by falls in health output and retail trade," the ONS reported.Despite the signs of recovery, the country's GDP still remains 0.8% below the pre-pandemic level in February 2020, the ONS said.According to the ONS, the GDP growth for July 2021 has now been revised from an initially estimated growth of 0.1% to a 0.1% fall, mainly because of problems experienced in the car manufacturing industry and the oil and gas sector.

