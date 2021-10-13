https://sputniknews.com/20211013/uk-climate-protesters-block-major-london-road-again-despite-injunction-1089886512.html

UK Climate Protesters Block Major London Road Again Despite Injunction

UK Climate Protesters Block Major London Road Again Despite Injunction

LONDON (Sputnik) - Activists from Insulate Britain, an environmental campaign group demanding that the government insulate and retrofit homes across the UK... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T10:29+0000

2021-10-13T10:29+0000

2021-10-13T10:29+0000

protesters

uk

insulate britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089121415_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_5768796d5aef51f538bce713456a6c79.jpg

Videos posted on social media showed people at an industrial park near Dartford Crossing, east of London, snatching banners off the hands of the protesters and dragging them off the road, while asking them: “Why aren’t you at work?”The group said in a press release that around 40 people have returned to the streets for the thirteenth time over the past four weeks fully aware that their protest was in breach of the injunction granted to National Highways Authorities on September 22.According to the climate campaign group, 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes, and thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating."Last week, UK Home Minister Priti Patel announced that the government will enforce penalties of up to six months in prison and unlimited fines, or both, against protesters who block major roads. Police will also be given new powers to crack down on disruptions caused to motorways and other key transport infrastructure.Despite the prison threat, Insulate Britain said their actions will continue until the government makes a meaningful statement indicating its intention to insulate “all of Britain’s 29 million leaky homes by 2030, and all social housing by 2025.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

protesters, uk, insulate britain