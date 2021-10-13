Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/there-should-be-a-possibility-to-negotiate-deal-stronger-than-jcpoa-us-special-envoy-to-iran-says-1089895962.html
There Should be a Possibility to Negotiate Deal 'Stronger' Than JCPOA, US Special Envoy to Iran Says
There Should be a Possibility to Negotiate Deal 'Stronger' Than JCPOA, US Special Envoy to Iran Says
According to Robert Malley, Washington believes the best way forward is to get back to Iran nuclear deal and then discuss ways of strengthening it. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
middle east
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
united states
envoy
There should be a possibility to negotiate a deal stronger than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, said on Wednesday. He added that if Iran wants more than the JCPOA then it is needed to have a different deal and bring different issues to the table. Malley also said that the US now has a different Iranian team that is "clearly stating it wants to do things differently."Washington is ready to consider all options for how it would deal with a world in which Iran has not returned to the constraints of the 2015 nuclear deal, the envoy added. According to the US envoy, there has been too much focus on the date for the resumption of Iran nuclear talks while the key point here is whether Tehran "comes back with a realistic point of view".Talks on the status of the JCPOA have been continuing for months after the US had unilaterally withdrawn from the deal in 2018 and reimposed tough economic sanctions on Tehran. In response to the US withdrawal, Iran announced that it would gradually resume uranium enrichment beyond the limits set in the 2015 deal. The JCPOA was reached between Iran and the Five permanent members of the UNSC - China, Russia, France, UK, US plus Germany - in Vienna in July 2015. Under the deal, Iran agreed to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium in exchange for relief from US and European economic sanctions.
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/russia-has-thoughtful-optimism-on-possibility-of-restoring-iran-nuclear-deal---lavrov-1089411960.html
Keep dreaming.
Of course they want to change the rules after the fact they broke the agreement, lied & sanctions applied illegal. US cant be trusted. At all
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
middle east, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), united states, envoy

There Should be a Possibility to Negotiate Deal 'Stronger' Than JCPOA, US Special Envoy to Iran Says

14:45 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 15:41 GMT 13.10.2021)
© AP PhotoIn this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran
In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© AP Photo
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
According to Robert Malley, Washington believes the best way forward is to get back to Iran nuclear deal and then discuss ways of strengthening it.
There should be a possibility to negotiate a deal stronger than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, said on Wednesday.
He added that if Iran wants more than the JCPOA then it is needed to have a different deal and bring different issues to the table. Malley also said that the US now has a different Iranian team that is "clearly stating it wants to do things differently."
Washington is ready to consider all options for how it would deal with a world in which Iran has not returned to the constraints of the 2015 nuclear deal, the envoy added.
"We will be prepared to adjust to a different reality in which we have to deal with all options to address Iran's nuclear program if it's not prepared to come back into the constraints," of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers," he said during a video-link at a Washington think tank, as quoted by Reuters.
According to the US envoy, there has been too much focus on the date for the resumption of Iran nuclear talks while the key point here is whether Tehran "comes back with a realistic point of view".
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
Russia Has ‘Thoughtful Optimism’ on Possibility of Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal - Lavrov
26 September, 03:18 GMT
Talks on the status of the JCPOA have been continuing for months after the US had unilaterally withdrawn from the deal in 2018 and reimposed tough economic sanctions on Tehran. In response to the US withdrawal, Iran announced that it would gradually resume uranium enrichment beyond the limits set in the 2015 deal.
The JCPOA was reached between Iran and the Five permanent members of the UNSC - China, Russia, France, UK, US plus Germany - in Vienna in July 2015. Under the deal, Iran agreed to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium in exchange for relief from US and European economic sanctions.
Popular comments
Keep dreaming.
HQHajj Qassem
13 October, 18:25 GMT
000000
Of course they want to change the rules after the fact they broke the agreement, lied & sanctions applied illegal. US cant be trusted. At all
Lin Wren
13 October, 18:34 GMT
000000
