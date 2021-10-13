Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/the-capitalist-class-complicity-in-the-rise-of-right-wing-politics-1089873840.html
The Capitalist Class’ Complicity in the Rise of Right-Wing Politics
The Capitalist Class’ Complicity in the Rise of Right-Wing Politics
Building a Labor Movement, Justice for Thomas Sankara, Tech and the Cold War Drive Against China 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T09:44+0000
2021-10-13T09:44+0000
radio
media
facebook
by any means necessary
strike
huawei
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089873814_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d86bdaf851a5c68973572973ddab45e5.png
The Capitalist Class’ Complicity in the Rise of the Far-Right
Building a Labor Movement, Justice for Thomas Sankara, Tech and the Cold War Drive Against China
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the many ongoing labor struggles in various industries, how the social, political, and economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the already-existing issues that have contributed to this strike wave, the next steps in building a broader movement, and the need to join questions of race, labor, and class in organizing that broad labor movement.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gnaka Lagoke, Assistant Professor of History and Pan-Africana Studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and a founding member of the Convention for Pan-Africanism and Progress to discuss the long past-due trial into the murder of Burkina Faso revolutionary Thomas Sankara, Sankara’s significant contributions to Burkina Faso during his short time in power, and the counter-revolution which placed Burkina Faso back in the hands of France, led by Blaise Compaoré, former president and defendant in absentia.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss Facebook’s smear and minimization campaign against whistleblower Frances Haugen, the European Parliament’s call for a ban on facial recognition technology and how it signals public opposition to weaponizing AI against people, the impact of the US targeting of Huawei and how it fits into the cold war drive against China.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gabriel Rockhill, an organizer, Founding Director of the Critical Theory Workshop and Professor of Philosophy at Villanova University to discuss the financial backing of the right-wing disinformation One America News Network by AT&amp;T and the dark money behind the rise of right-wing politics in the United States, the ties between the media and the national security state, the similarities between the fascist 1934 “Business Plot” to overthrow the US government and the Capitol insurrection, and how movement and alternative media can connect the dots between the stories that dominate the headlines and the broader system of capitalism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089873814_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_fecd4ec4faa3bd880c66cfe6a615242f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, media, facebook, by any means necessary, strike, huawei, аудио

The Capitalist Class’ Complicity in the Rise of Right-Wing Politics

09:44 GMT 13.10.2021
The Capitalist Class’ Complicity in the Rise of the Far-Right
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Building a Labor Movement, Justice for Thomas Sankara, Tech and the Cold War Drive Against China
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the many ongoing labor struggles in various industries, how the social, political, and economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the already-existing issues that have contributed to this strike wave, the next steps in building a broader movement, and the need to join questions of race, labor, and class in organizing that broad labor movement.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gnaka Lagoke, Assistant Professor of History and Pan-Africana Studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and a founding member of the Convention for Pan-Africanism and Progress to discuss the long past-due trial into the murder of Burkina Faso revolutionary Thomas Sankara, Sankara’s significant contributions to Burkina Faso during his short time in power, and the counter-revolution which placed Burkina Faso back in the hands of France, led by Blaise Compaoré, former president and defendant in absentia.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss Facebook’s smear and minimization campaign against whistleblower Frances Haugen, the European Parliament’s call for a ban on facial recognition technology and how it signals public opposition to weaponizing AI against people, the impact of the US targeting of Huawei and how it fits into the cold war drive against China.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gabriel Rockhill, an organizer, Founding Director of the Critical Theory Workshop and Professor of Philosophy at Villanova University to discuss the financial backing of the right-wing disinformation One America News Network by AT&T and the dark money behind the rise of right-wing politics in the United States, the ties between the media and the national security state, the similarities between the fascist 1934 “Business Plot” to overthrow the US government and the Capitol insurrection, and how movement and alternative media can connect the dots between the stories that dominate the headlines and the broader system of capitalism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:58 GMTOne Dead, 21 Injured in Wake of Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong - Photo, Video
09:48 GMTLeaked Facebook DIO ‘Blacklist’ Appears to Show 'Disproportionate Censoring’
09:31 GMTFrench Soldier Dies in Accident in Mali
09:22 GMTUsers Report YouTube is Down
09:13 GMTGuatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy
08:07 GMTApple May Reduce Iphone Production Amid Continuing Global Chip Shortages, Reports Say
07:33 GMTGreece's Crete Braces for Aftershocks After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Reports Say
07:30 GMTChina to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
07:29 GMT‘Rampant Infiltration of Drones from Pakistan a Constant Concern', Indian Punjab Minister Says
07:23 GMTTackling Air Pollution is About Willingness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
07:23 GMTTwitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks
06:28 GMTChina Says Its Military Drills Near Taiwan Aimed at Preventing Outside Interference
06:22 GMTRussian Health Ministry, EU to Agree on Parameters for Vaccination Certificate Recognition
06:21 GMTGermany vs South Korea: Norway Picks Partner for Major Tank Procurement
06:12 GMTOver 100 Swedes Jabbed With Expired Vaccine
06:12 GMTCanada to Host 40,000 Afghan Refugees After Taliban Takeover, Prime Minister Says
05:48 GMTRussian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From Saudi Arabia, UAE, OPEC
05:44 GMTState Department Investigating If Trump Appointees Took Home Gifts for Foreigners, Reports Say
05:33 GMTEU Reportedly Ready to Ditch Up to 50% of Post-Brexit Customs Checks on UK Goods Entering NI
05:28 GMTRapper Tyga Surrenders to Police After Allegation of Domestic Violence, Released on $50,000 Bond