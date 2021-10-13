https://sputniknews.com/20211013/the-biden-administration-says-vaccine-mandates-are-good-for-the-economy-1089875859.html
The Biden Administration Says Vaccine Mandates are Good for the Economy
The Biden Administration Says Vaccine Mandates are Good for the Economy
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T09:45+0000
2021-10-13T09:45+0000
2021-10-13T09:45+0000
new jersey
radio
us
russia
ukraine
vaccines
eu
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089875833_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0b85dd07f8ed71bba418fdbcec9e67c4.jpg
The Biden Administration Says Vaccine Mandates are Good for the Economy
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappearing in Hong Kong, and Americans quitting their jobs at a record pace in August.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Espionage, Victoria Nuland, and OligarchsCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Indigenous Peoples Day, The Many Saints of Newark, and New Jersey MobstersIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US - Russian relations, the United Nations, and the Lev Parnas trial beginning. Mark talked about the Start treaty and the Russian government removing sanctions from Victoria Nuland. Mark spoke about the media demonization of Russian oligarchs and favorability to American Oligarchs.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Columbus Day holiday, The Sopranos series, and US media power waning. Carmine discussed the Democrats changing Columbus Day into and the Italian heritage surrounding the holiday. Carmine spoke about the Newark riots and the way portrayed in The Many Saints of Newark movie.And we continue to cover the ongoing vaccine mandates story.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
new jersey
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089875833_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1cdfe3cfc48d8b77aa410b10c2fa3d3c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
new jersey, radio, us, russia, ukraine, vaccines, eu, the backstory, аудио
The Biden Administration Says Vaccine Mandates are Good for the Economy
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappearing in Hong Kong, and Americans quitting their jobs at a record pace in August.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Espionage, Victoria Nuland, and Oligarchs
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Indigenous Peoples Day, The Many Saints of Newark, and New Jersey Mobsters
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US - Russian relations, the United Nations, and the Lev Parnas trial beginning. Mark talked about the Start treaty and the Russian government removing sanctions from Victoria Nuland. Mark spoke about the media demonization of Russian oligarchs and favorability to American Oligarchs.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Columbus Day holiday, The Sopranos series, and US media power waning. Carmine discussed the Democrats changing Columbus Day into and the Italian heritage surrounding the holiday. Carmine spoke about the Newark riots and the way portrayed in The Many Saints of Newark movie.
And we continue to cover the ongoing vaccine mandates story.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com