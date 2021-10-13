https://sputniknews.com/20211013/the-biden-administration-says-vaccine-mandates-are-good-for-the-economy-1089875859.html

The Biden Administration Says Vaccine Mandates are Good for the Economy

The Biden Administration Says Vaccine Mandates are Good for the Economy

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T09:45+0000

2021-10-13T09:45+0000

2021-10-13T09:45+0000

new jersey

radio

us

russia

ukraine

vaccines

eu

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089875833_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0b85dd07f8ed71bba418fdbcec9e67c4.jpg

The Biden Administration Says Vaccine Mandates are Good for the Economy On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappearing in Hong Kong, and Americans quitting their jobs at a record pace in August.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Espionage, Victoria Nuland, and OligarchsCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Indigenous Peoples Day, The Many Saints of Newark, and New Jersey MobstersIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US - Russian relations, the United Nations, and the Lev Parnas trial beginning. Mark talked about the Start treaty and the Russian government removing sanctions from Victoria Nuland. Mark spoke about the media demonization of Russian oligarchs and favorability to American Oligarchs.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Columbus Day holiday, The Sopranos series, and US media power waning. Carmine discussed the Democrats changing Columbus Day into and the Italian heritage surrounding the holiday. Carmine spoke about the Newark riots and the way portrayed in The Many Saints of Newark movie.And we continue to cover the ongoing vaccine mandates story.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

new jersey

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

new jersey, radio, us, russia, ukraine, vaccines, eu, the backstory, аудио