Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/the-american-digital-divide-the-looting-of-cultural-artifacts-book-censorship-in-prisons-1089876205.html
The American Digital Divide; The Looting Of Cultural Artifacts; Book Censorship In Prisons
The American Digital Divide; The Looting Of Cultural Artifacts; Book Censorship In Prisons
The US is going through a broadband crisis. What can be done to break the telecom cartel’s hold on internet access? 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T09:46+0000
2021-10-13T09:46+0000
maryland
ohio
prisons
books
police
inequality
pandora
shootings
papers
internet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089876170_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d317e02c321b81c339d1ec15f1975fac.png
The American Digital Divide; The Looting Of Cultural Artifacts; Book Censorship In Prisons
The U.S. is going through a broadband crisis. What can be done to break the telecom cartel’s hold on internet access?
Esther Iverem, multidisciplinary author and independent journalist, host of "On The Ground: Voices of Resistance From the Nation's Capital" on Pacifica Radio, and founding member of DC Poets Against the War, joins us to talk about a couple of stories reflective on the state of policing in the country, with the case of Clifford Owensby, a paraplegic man who was pulled out of his car during a search under suspicion of drug possession in Ohio, and four Maryland police officers not being charged after a fatal shooting where the evidence does not exactly fit the officers’ narratives.David Rosen is writer on media, tech, politics and sex whose books include “Sex, Sin &amp; Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal” and “Sex Scandal America: Politics &amp; the Ritual of Public Shaming.” His most recent book is "Prohibition New York City: Speakeasy Queen Texas Guinan, Blind Pigs, Drag Balls and More.” He tells us about the growing digital divide in the U.S., why our internet is both so bad and so expensive, how we have fallen so far behind some other countries, how telecom giants are becoming a new cartel, and how community broadband networks could not just fill in gaps big internet providers won’t cover, but also offer an alternative to those companies.James Early, former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the looting of cultural artifacts at a global scale after new revelations from the Pandora Papers, how not only collectors, but also recognized elite institutions engage in theft of priceless cultural items, and efforts underway to try to get stolen artifacts returned to their rightful homes.Sean Wilson, National Organizing Director for Dream Corps JUSTICE, talks to us about how hard it can be to access any books in prisons sometimes, what it’s like trying to send books to people in prison, and how administrators engage in arbitrary censorship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
maryland
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089876170_232:0:1165:700_1920x0_80_0_0_591343a528058884073c59fb877bd05e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
maryland, ohio, prisons, books, police, inequality, pandora, shootings, papers, internet, censorship, political misfits, аудио, radio

The American Digital Divide; The Looting Of Cultural Artifacts; Book Censorship In Prisons

09:46 GMT 13.10.2021
The American Digital Divide; The Looting Of Cultural Artifacts; Book Censorship In Prisons
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
The US is going through a broadband crisis. What can be done to break the telecom cartel’s hold on internet access?
Esther Iverem, multidisciplinary author and independent journalist, host of "On The Ground: Voices of Resistance From the Nation's Capital" on Pacifica Radio, and founding member of DC Poets Against the War, joins us to talk about a couple of stories reflective on the state of policing in the country, with the case of Clifford Owensby, a paraplegic man who was pulled out of his car during a search under suspicion of drug possession in Ohio, and four Maryland police officers not being charged after a fatal shooting where the evidence does not exactly fit the officers’ narratives.
David Rosen is writer on media, tech, politics and sex whose books include “Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal” and “Sex Scandal America: Politics & the Ritual of Public Shaming.” His most recent book is "Prohibition New York City: Speakeasy Queen Texas Guinan, Blind Pigs, Drag Balls and More.” He tells us about the growing digital divide in the U.S., why our internet is both so bad and so expensive, how we have fallen so far behind some other countries, how telecom giants are becoming a new cartel, and how community broadband networks could not just fill in gaps big internet providers won’t cover, but also offer an alternative to those companies.
James Early, former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the looting of cultural artifacts at a global scale after new revelations from the Pandora Papers, how not only collectors, but also recognized elite institutions engage in theft of priceless cultural items, and efforts underway to try to get stolen artifacts returned to their rightful homes.
Sean Wilson, National Organizing Director for Dream Corps JUSTICE, talks to us about how hard it can be to access any books in prisons sometimes, what it’s like trying to send books to people in prison, and how administrators engage in arbitrary censorship.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:58 GMTOne Dead, 21 Injured in Wake of Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong - Photo, Video
09:48 GMTLeaked Facebook DIO ‘Blacklist’ Appears to Show 'Disproportionate Censoring’
09:31 GMTFrench Soldier Dies in Accident in Mali
09:22 GMTUsers Report YouTube is Down
09:13 GMTGuatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy
08:07 GMTApple May Reduce Iphone Production Amid Continuing Global Chip Shortages, Reports Say
07:33 GMTGreece's Crete Braces for Aftershocks After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Reports Say
07:30 GMTChina to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
07:29 GMT‘Rampant Infiltration of Drones from Pakistan a Constant Concern', Indian Punjab Minister Says
07:23 GMTTackling Air Pollution is About Willingness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
07:23 GMTTwitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks
06:28 GMTChina Says Its Military Drills Near Taiwan Aimed at Preventing Outside Interference
06:22 GMTRussian Health Ministry, EU to Agree on Parameters for Vaccination Certificate Recognition
06:21 GMTGermany vs South Korea: Norway Picks Partner for Major Tank Procurement
06:12 GMTOver 100 Swedes Jabbed With Expired Vaccine
06:12 GMTCanada to Host 40,000 Afghan Refugees After Taliban Takeover, Prime Minister Says
05:48 GMTRussian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From Saudi Arabia, UAE, OPEC
05:44 GMTState Department Investigating If Trump Appointees Took Home Gifts for Foreigners, Reports Say
05:33 GMTEU Reportedly Ready to Ditch Up to 50% of Post-Brexit Customs Checks on UK Goods Entering NI
05:28 GMTRapper Tyga Surrenders to Police After Allegation of Domestic Violence, Released on $50,000 Bond