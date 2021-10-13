https://sputniknews.com/20211013/technical-challenge-preventing-sputnik-v-from-taking-off-in-india-says-covid-task-force-chief-1089895452.html

'Technical Challenge' Preventing Sputnik V From Taking Off in India, Says COVID Task Force Chief

The head of India's federal Task Force for COVID-19 Response Dr Vinod Kumar Paul has blamed the low receptivity of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the Indian market on the ongoing research into the effectiveness of the first dose.“Once the issue is resolved, we expect Sputnik V to be distributed in the country as other vaccine candidates,” he added.The eminent Indian scientist also chairs the Empowered Group on Medical Infrastructure and Covid Management Plan as well as the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC). On top of this, he's a member of the NITI Aayog think tank, which is linked to the Indian government. Sputnik V, which has demonstrated over 91.6 percent efficacy, has so far been approved in 70 countries across the world. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.In India, the Russian vaccine was undergoing clinical trials between September last year and this March, and was finally approved for usage by New Delhi in April. It was the third COVID jab to be rolled out in India.The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is marketing Sputnik V internationally, has entered into a partnership with Indian pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s to distribute the jab in India.Dr Paul said that only a million doses of Sputnik V had been administered in India since May, when the first batch of the Russian vaccine was flown into the country.To date, India has administered the first dose to 689 million people, or almost 74 percent of the overall population. Nearly 275 million individuals, or 29.3 percent of the people, have been given both doses, Dr Paul explains. The Indian scientist expressed confidence that Sputnik Light, a single-dose vaccine, would be rolled out in the South Asian country on a much larger scale. Sputnik Light has also been developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Dr Reddy’s Says Sputnik V Can't Compete With India’s Free Vaccine ProgrammeThe remarks by Dr Paul come days after Dr Reddy’s said that Sputnik V’s popularity in the Indian market has been affected due to the federal vaccination programme. Sputnik V, on the other hand, is being distributed through a private company and its cost is being borne by the customer.Dr Paul said that over 90 percent of Indians had been vaccinated for free with either Covishield or Covaxin.

