Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/taliban-not-going-to-remove-ministers-from-government-under-sanctions-threat---spokesman-1089876583.html
Taliban Not Going to Remove Ministers From Government Under Sanctions Threat - Spokesman
Taliban Not Going to Remove Ministers From Government Under Sanctions Threat - Spokesman
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Taliban* is not going to remove ministers from the government under threat of US and UN sanctions; it is carrying out purges in the... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T00:06+0000
2021-10-13T00:04+0000
us
assets
afghanistan
qatar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089196425_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c63683640c222b46ce79ec48962ecea.jpg
On Monday, it was reported that the Afghan interim government held a meeting at which it was decided to expel "unwanted persons" from positions in the Taliban government or the leadership of the movement. Details were not provided.Explaining the concept of "unwanted persons," Naeem emphasized that the possible expulsion of its members from the cabinet under US or UN sanctions was a "misinterpretation."The spokesperson's remarks came shortly after a meeting in Qatar with the EU delegation.Release of Afghan AssetsNaeem had earlier detailed that representatives for the US, UK and several other Western nations had opted to keep quiet about the Taliban's ongoing request to unfreeze Afghan assets.US State Department spokesperson Ned Price weighed in on the topic of Afghan assets on Tuesday, tellings reporters during a news briefing that the US will make a decision regarding Afghanistan’s financial reserves on the basis of the future government’s conduct."When it comes to central bank reserves,… we will judge and interact with any future Afghan government on the basis of its conduct and its conduct in… key areas," Price said during a press briefing.The Biden administration has decided to freeze billions of dollars of Afghanistan government reserves held in the US financial institutions to halt the Taliban from accessing these funds.After the Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August, leading to the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund suspended financial aid to the new Afghan government. Their support accounted for nearly 75% of Afghanistan's public expenditure. The United States has also frozen billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank.*The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
I tested positive for HSV-2 a few months ago. At first, yes, I was devastated thinking I have an incurable STD for life. After doing hours of research I quickly realized genital herpes is a filthy parasite that just likes to hide in your body. Yes, there’s no “medical cure” but that doesn’t mean your body can’t get rid of it. I literally flush it out from my system with the help of Dr.Nelson natural herbal medicine which I ordered after doing some research. And now I’m HSV-2 Negative, I never believed it until my doctor finally have me the test results and behold I was HSV free. I’m so glad that I found you Dr.Nelson thanks so much for your goodness I’m grateful. You can also get your help from him through his email:drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com or WhatsApp +14436204203, THESE ARE THE THINGS Dr. NELSON CAN CURE, HERPES,HIV/AIDS,CANCER,DIABETES,LASSA FEVER, LOW SPERM COUNT, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE DISEASE.
1
1
us
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089196425_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4eb8409d3d401000a749b3117aa8a0a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, assets, afghanistan, qatar

Taliban Not Going to Remove Ministers From Government Under Sanctions Threat - Spokesman

00:06 GMT 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYA Taliban soldier walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021.
A Taliban soldier walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Taliban* is not going to remove ministers from the government under threat of US and UN sanctions; it is carrying out purges in the Interior Ministry and the Defense Ministry from people who have stained themselves with crimes, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik on Tuesday.
On Monday, it was reported that the Afghan interim government held a meeting at which it was decided to expel "unwanted persons" from positions in the Taliban government or the leadership of the movement. Details were not provided.
Explaining the concept of "unwanted persons," Naeem emphasized that the possible expulsion of its members from the cabinet under US or UN sanctions was a "misinterpretation."
"There are employees in the Interior Ministry and the Defense Ministry who stole money from people, committed crimes, and after that said that they belong to the Taliban, they need to be removed from the ranks of these ministries so that they do not cast a shadow on the movement, but this is not about ministers in the government," he explained.
The spokesperson's remarks came shortly after a meeting in Qatar with the EU delegation.

Release of Afghan Assets

Naeem had earlier detailed that representatives for the US, UK and several other Western nations had opted to keep quiet about the Taliban's ongoing request to unfreeze Afghan assets.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price weighed in on the topic of Afghan assets on Tuesday, tellings reporters during a news briefing that the US will make a decision regarding Afghanistan’s financial reserves on the basis of the future government’s conduct.
"When it comes to central bank reserves,… we will judge and interact with any future Afghan government on the basis of its conduct and its conduct in… key areas," Price said during a press briefing.
The Biden administration has decided to freeze billions of dollars of Afghanistan government reserves held in the US financial institutions to halt the Taliban from accessing these funds.
After the Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August, leading to the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund suspended financial aid to the new Afghan government. Their support accounted for nearly 75% of Afghanistan's public expenditure. The United States has also frozen billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
I tested positive for HSV-2 a few months ago. At first, yes, I was devastated thinking I have an incurable STD for life. After doing hours of research I quickly realized genital herpes is a filthy parasite that just likes to hide in your body. Yes, there’s no “medical cure” but that doesn’t mean your body can’t get rid of it. I literally flush it out from my system with the help of Dr.Nelson natural herbal medicine which I ordered after doing some research. And now I’m HSV-2 Negative, I never believed it until my doctor finally have me the test results and behold I was HSV free. I’m so glad that I found you Dr.Nelson thanks so much for your goodness I’m grateful. You can also get your help from him through his email:drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com or WhatsApp +14436204203, THESE ARE THE THINGS Dr. NELSON CAN CURE, HERPES,HIV/AIDS,CANCER,DIABETES,LASSA FEVER, LOW SPERM COUNT, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE DISEASE.
Bradley Andrew
13 October, 03:43 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:43 GMTPowerful Typhoon Kompasu Sweeps Across Philippines, South China Sea as Vietnam Evacuates 250,000
00:37 GMTRising Sea Levels May Put Hundreds of Millions of People Underwater, Climate Change Study Finds
00:30 GMTUS Lawmakers Try to Ruin US-Russia Relations By Proposing New Sanctions - Antonov
00:06 GMTTaliban Not Going to Remove Ministers From Government Under Sanctions Threat - Spokesman
00:00 GMTRussia Seeks to Teach AI to Think Differently
YesterdayUS House Passes Bill Raising Debt Ceiling Through December, Measure Sent to Biden
YesterdayGeorgia Election Workers Sacked for Allegedly Shredding Voter Registration Forms
YesterdayUS Museum Seeks to Resolve Issue of Immunity of Art Collections Sent From Russia- Director
YesterdayThree Dead After Shooting Unfolds at Tennessee USPS Facility
YesterdayDC Subway Passengers Forced to Walk Half-Mile Out of Tunnel After Train Derails
YesterdayUS Moving Forward With Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem - State Dept. Official
YesterdayUS Supreme Court to Consider Boston Bomber Death Penalty Repeal Case
YesterdayIran ‘Not Even Close’ to Nuclear Weapon But Israel Can Act Alone if Required, Ex-Mossad Chief Says
YesterdayTrump's 2016 Election Win Prompted Development of Netflix's 'Squid Game', Creator Reveals
Yesterday'More to Your Left': Labour Leader Starmer Fails Lorry Parking Test
YesterdayClimate Activist Thunberg Remains Skeptical of Results But Still Open to Meeting Biden at Cop26
YesterdayMore Brits Working Than Before Pandemic — With a Million Vacancies Still Open
YesterdayDaily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula
YesterdayNorth Korea Shows Off Newly-Developed Hypersonic Missile
YesterdayCommercial Airline Pilot Warns of US Aviation Industry Disruptions Prompted by Biden's Vaxx Mandate