Super Junior's Donghae Tops iTunes Chart With New Song

Super Junior's Donghae released a single titled "California Love" on 13 October as part of preparations for the first full length album "Countdown" by Super Junior's unit D&E and it topped iTunes' charts across the globe immediately after release."California Love" is an R'n'B song that expresses the desire to share love and enjoy the beauty of California with the beloved, with Donghae dancing smoothly on a rooftop and at a bar alongside junior co-agency artist from NCT, Jeno.The song received positive feedback from K-pop fans all over the world and entered the iTunes Song Chart Top 10 in 15 regions, including Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Peru, and Chile, as well as a ranked in the top five in Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, and Macau.Meanwhile, Donghae is preparing with Eunhyuk from Super Junior's sub-duet to commemorate 10 years since the debut with the first-ever full album "Countdown" that is set to release on 2 November.
