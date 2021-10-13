https://sputniknews.com/20211013/super-juniors-donghae-tops-itunes-chart-with-new-song-1089990538.html

Super Junior's Donghae Tops iTunes Chart With New Song

Super Junior's Donghae Tops iTunes Chart With New Song

The pre-single features Donghae's colleague Jeno from NCT. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T17:20+0000

2021-10-13T17:20+0000

2021-10-17T17:21+0000

k-pop

south korea

music

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107828/60/1078286050_0:0:1080:608_1920x0_80_0_0_b9198199d5baaee13a22fc8899d1a18f.jpg

Super Junior's Donghae released a single titled "California Love" on 13 October as part of preparations for the first full length album "Countdown" by Super Junior's unit D&E and it topped iTunes' charts across the globe immediately after release."California Love" is an R'n'B song that expresses the desire to share love and enjoy the beauty of California with the beloved, with Donghae dancing smoothly on a rooftop and at a bar alongside junior co-agency artist from NCT, Jeno.The song received positive feedback from K-pop fans all over the world and entered the iTunes Song Chart Top 10 in 15 regions, including Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Peru, and Chile, as well as a ranked in the top five in Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, and Macau.Meanwhile, Donghae is preparing with Eunhyuk from Super Junior's sub-duet to commemorate 10 years since the debut with the first-ever full album "Countdown" that is set to release on 2 November.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, music