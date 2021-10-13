Registration was successful!
Star Trek Actor William Shatner Blasts Off Into Space on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 Rocket
On Sunday, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin announced that it would delay the second launch of its crewed New Shepard spacecraft to 13 October due to unfavourable...
Blue Origin is launching the New Shepard NS-18 spacecraft from Van Horn.The mission will carry four astronauts to space and back. They include Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries.Shatner and Powers will join their crewmates - former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen and Dassault Systemes Vice Chair Glen de Vries.90-year-old Shatner. the actor who portrayed Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" TV series, will become the oldest person ever to travel to space.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Leave him up there.
Captain, say hello to Scotty while you are up there. God Bless.
13:00 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 13:01 GMT 13.10.2021)
This handout photo released by Blue Origin Media shows the four member Blue Origin crew (from R) Glen de Vries, Audrey Powers, Canadian actor William Shatner and Chris Boshuizen posing at an undisclosed location on October 10, 2021.
This handout photo released by Blue Origin Media shows the four member Blue Origin crew (from R) Glen de Vries, Audrey Powers, Canadian actor William Shatner and Chris Boshuizen posing at an undisclosed location on October 10, 2021.
On Sunday, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin announced that it would delay the second launch of its crewed New Shepard spacecraft to 13 October due to unfavourable weather conditions.
Blue Origin is launching the New Shepard NS-18 spacecraft from Van Horn.
The mission will carry four astronauts to space and back. They include Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries.
Shatner and Powers will join their crewmates - former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen and Dassault Systemes Vice Chair Glen de Vries.
90-year-old Shatner. the actor who portrayed Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" TV series, will become the oldest person ever to travel to space.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Leave him up there.
Charlie McD
13 October, 16:05 GMT
Captain, say hello to Scotty while you are up there. God Bless.
RRokenbok
13 October, 16:09 GMT
