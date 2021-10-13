Blue Origin is launching the New Shepard NS-18 spacecraft from Van Horn.The mission will carry four astronauts to space and back. They include Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries.Shatner and Powers will join their crewmates - former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen and Dassault Systemes Vice Chair Glen de Vries.90-year-old Shatner. the actor who portrayed Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" TV series, will become the oldest person ever to travel to space.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Charlie McD
Leave him up there.
Rokenbok
Captain, say hello to Scotty while you are up there. God Bless.
Star Trek Actor William Shatner Blasts Off Into Space on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 Rocket
On Sunday, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin announced that it would delay the second launch of its crewed New Shepard spacecraft to 13 October due to unfavourable weather conditions.
Blue Origin is launching the New Shepard NS-18 spacecraft from Van Horn.
The mission will carry four astronauts to space and back. They include Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries.
Shatner and Powers will join their crewmates - former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen and Dassault Systemes Vice Chair Glen de Vries.
90-year-old Shatner. the actor who portrayed Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" TV series, will become the oldest person ever to travel to space.