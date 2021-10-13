https://sputniknews.com/20211013/star-trek-actor-william-shatner-blasts-off-into-space-on-blue-origins-new-shepard-ns-18-rocket-1089885214.html

Star Trek Actor William Shatner Blasts Off Into Space on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 Rocket

Star Trek Actor William Shatner Blasts Off Into Space on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 Rocket

On Sunday, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin announced that it would delay the second launch of its crewed New Shepard spacecraft to 13 October due to unfavourable... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T13:00+0000

2021-10-13T13:00+0000

2021-10-13T13:01+0000

world

blue origin

space launches

new shepard

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089886646_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_d6d19d2cfc09f5e52126ad7c86292060.jpg

Blue Origin is launching the New Shepard NS-18 spacecraft from Van Horn.The mission will carry four astronauts to space and back. They include Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries.Shatner and Powers will join their crewmates - former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen and Dassault Systemes Vice Chair Glen de Vries.90-year-old Shatner. the actor who portrayed Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" TV series, will become the oldest person ever to travel to space.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Charlie McD Leave him up there.

Rokenbok Captain, say hello to Scotty while you are up there. God Bless.

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Star Trek Actor William Shatner Blasts Off Into Space on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 Rocket Star Trek Actor William Shatner Blasts Off Into Space on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 Rocket 2021-10-13T13:00+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, blue origin, space launches, new shepard, видео