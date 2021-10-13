https://sputniknews.com/20211013/spread-the-message-uk-govt-doesnt-keep-its-word--agreements-irish-deputy-pm-says-1089887853.html

Spread the Message: UK Gov't Doesn't Keep Its Word & Agreements, Irish Deputy PM Says

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has issued a warning to all world leaders, suggesting that Downing Street cannot be trusted on its promises and deals. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

Leo Varadkar, who negotiated the Northern Ireland protocol (NI) with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in October 2019, has reacted to the comments by Johnson's former aide, Dominic Cummings. Cummings most recently posted a series of tweets on his page, suggesting that the government had planned from the start to "ditch" the NI protocol. The UK government singed the flawed Brexit deal to gain political leverage and “whack [Jeremy] Corbyn,” said Cummings. Reacting to Cummings' comments, Varadkar called them "alarming" in an interview to RTE Morning Ireland, adding that if true, they would indicate that Downing Street "acted in bad faith".Varadkar believes that this message needs to be "heard around the world". Varadkar's comments come ahead of the G20 Summit in Rome end of October, with Britain eyeing new trade deals and partnerships with EU members. Adherence to the NI protocol has been cause of political and trade tensions between London and Brussels, as they interpret its implementation slightly differently. While the UK says that the protocol is a compromise on its part, it wants to remove customs checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. A new system, proposed by Britain, would see goods circulating freely in Northern Ireland if they conform to either EU or UK regulations. Johnson's government also wants to remove the role the European Commission and the European Court of Justice have in overseeing how the protocol works.Meanwhile, the EU have ruled out a renegotiation of document but signalled it is ready for creative solutions. Brussels proposed to scrap many existing checks on goods and ease customs controls, relating to products like meat, among others. The NI Protocol is a document that governs the customs and immigration issues on the border in the island of Ireland after Brexit.The border checks imposed on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland stand in the way of British food staples such as sausages from entering the "southern" part of the island.

