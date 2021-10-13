Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/spread-the-message-uk-govt-doesnt-keep-its-word--agreements-irish-deputy-pm-says-1089887853.html
Spread the Message: UK Gov't Doesn't Keep Its Word & Agreements, Irish Deputy PM Says
Spread the Message: UK Gov't Doesn't Keep Its Word & Agreements, Irish Deputy PM Says
Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has issued a warning to all world leaders, suggesting that Downing Street cannot be trusted on its promises and deals. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T12:17+0000
2021-10-13T12:17+0000
dominic cummings
leo varadkar
northern ireland protocol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107701/44/1077014419_0:7:2867:1619_1920x0_80_0_0_9a38876477a865ceece1db1701cb2c55.jpg
Leo Varadkar, who negotiated the Northern Ireland protocol (NI) with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in October 2019, has reacted to the comments by Johnson's former aide, Dominic Cummings. Cummings most recently posted a series of tweets on his page, suggesting that the government had planned from the start to "ditch" the NI protocol. The UK government singed the flawed Brexit deal to gain political leverage and “whack [Jeremy] Corbyn,” said Cummings. Reacting to Cummings' comments, Varadkar called them "alarming" in an interview to RTE Morning Ireland, adding that if true, they would indicate that Downing Street "acted in bad faith".Varadkar believes that this message needs to be "heard around the world". Varadkar's comments come ahead of the G20 Summit in Rome end of October, with Britain eyeing new trade deals and partnerships with EU members. Adherence to the NI protocol has been cause of political and trade tensions between London and Brussels, as they interpret its implementation slightly differently. While the UK says that the protocol is a compromise on its part, it wants to remove customs checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. A new system, proposed by Britain, would see goods circulating freely in Northern Ireland if they conform to either EU or UK regulations. Johnson's government also wants to remove the role the European Commission and the European Court of Justice have in overseeing how the protocol works.Meanwhile, the EU have ruled out a renegotiation of document but signalled it is ready for creative solutions. Brussels proposed to scrap many existing checks on goods and ease customs controls, relating to products like meat, among others. The NI Protocol is a document that governs the customs and immigration issues on the border in the island of Ireland after Brexit.The border checks imposed on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland stand in the way of British food staples such as sausages from entering the "southern" part of the island.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107701/44/1077014419_29:0:2758:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b39506dcfd884c32ce24fa0eeda7c9ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dominic cummings, leo varadkar, northern ireland protocol

Spread the Message: UK Gov't Doesn't Keep Its Word & Agreements, Irish Deputy PM Says

12:17 GMT 13.10.2021
© AP Photo / Niall CarsonBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, meets with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, meets with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© AP Photo / Niall Carson
Subscribe
Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has issued a warning to all world leaders, suggesting that Downing Street cannot be trusted on its promises and deals.
Leo Varadkar, who negotiated the Northern Ireland protocol (NI) with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in October 2019, has reacted to the comments by Johnson's former aide, Dominic Cummings.
Cummings most recently posted a series of tweets on his page, suggesting that the government had planned from the start to "ditch" the NI protocol. The UK government singed the flawed Brexit deal to gain political leverage and “whack [Jeremy] Corbyn,” said Cummings.
"Should we generally stick to deals? Of course. Sometimes break them? Of course. Just like the EU, US, China and every other state does. International diplomacy cannot be judged by the standards of a student duel, and lawyers are hired help not the masters," Cummings tweeted.
Reacting to Cummings' comments, Varadkar called them "alarming" in an interview to RTE Morning Ireland, adding that if true, they would indicate that Downing Street "acted in bad faith".
Varadkar believes that this message needs to be "heard around the world".
"If the British Government doesn't honour its agreements, it doesn't adhere to treaties it signs, that must apply to everyone else too. At the moment they're going around the world, they're trying to negotiate new trade agreements... Surely the message must go out to all countries around the world that this is a British Government that doesn't necessarily keep its word and doesn't necessarily honour the agreements it makes. And you shouldn't make any agreements with them until such time as you're confident that they keep their promises, and honour things, for example, like the protocol."
Varadkar's comments come ahead of the G20 Summit in Rome end of October, with Britain eyeing new trade deals and partnerships with EU members.
Adherence to the NI protocol has been cause of political and trade tensions between London and Brussels, as they interpret its implementation slightly differently.
While the UK says that the protocol is a compromise on its part, it wants to remove customs checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. A new system, proposed by Britain, would see goods circulating freely in Northern Ireland if they conform to either EU or UK regulations.
Johnson's government also wants to remove the role the European Commission and the European Court of Justice have in overseeing how the protocol works.
Meanwhile, the EU have ruled out a renegotiation of document but signalled it is ready for creative solutions. Brussels proposed to scrap many existing checks on goods and ease customs controls, relating to products like meat, among others.
The NI Protocol is a document that governs the customs and immigration issues on the border in the island of Ireland after Brexit.
The border checks imposed on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland stand in the way of British food staples such as sausages from entering the "southern" part of the island.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:55 GMTBoris "Trying To Do a Winston Churchill" - Twitter Buzz & Mockery Over Johnson's Painting Venture
12:34 GMT'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Original in History, With Over 111 Mln Views in 27 Days
12:32 GMTAnkara Claims Russia, US Share Responsibility for Kurdish Attacks in Turkish-Occupied Syria
12:30 GMTRussian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19
12:25 GMTUS Marine Who Publicly Slammed Biden's Hasty Afghanistan Exit to 'Plead Guilty' at Court-Martial
12:21 GMTWokeism Has No Sense of Humour: Why an Improper Remark May Consign a UK Politician to Oblivion
12:17 GMTSpread the Message: UK Gov't Doesn't Keep Its Word & Agreements, Irish Deputy PM Says
12:00 GMTWhy US-UK's Show of Force Failed to Deter China & How Beijing May Benefit Paris and Berlin
11:55 GMTNew Delhi Rejects China's Condemnation of Indian Official's Visit to Disputed Region
11:47 GMTDrug Dealers Busted at British Parliament, Media Says
11:28 GMTPutin: Europe's Gas Price Crunch Caused by Systemic Flaws, Partners Shouldn't Try to Blame Russia
11:22 GMTPresident Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
10:58 GMTAs Situation at UK's Backlogged Biggest Port 'Improving', Britons Urged to Refrain from Panic Buying
10:49 GMTPost-Brexit London Pushing 'Win-Win' UK-Italy Trade Narrative
10:47 GMTUK Taxman Goes Looking For Assets of Wine Fraudster Who Skipped Bail and Fled to Italy During Trial
10:35 GMT'Five Percent of Truth, the Rest is Lie': Azerbaijani President Comments on 'Pandora Papers' Leak
10:29 GMTUK Climate Protesters Block Major London Road Again Despite Injunction
10:21 GMTUK Economy Grows by 0.4% in August Following Full Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions, ONS Shows
10:21 GMTTehran Accuses Tel Aviv of Spreading ‘False, Fabricated’ Claims About Iran While Stockpiling Nukes
10:13 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Explosive-Laden Houthi Boats