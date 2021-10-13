Registration was successful!
Several People Killed in 'Bow and Arrow' Attack in Norway
Several People Killed in 'Bow and Arrow' Attack in Norway
A major police operation is underway in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg after a "bow and arrow" incident that the police described as serious. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
Several people have been killed and a number of others have been injured in a "bow and arrow" attack in Kongsberg, Norway on Wednesday night, police said. The suspect has been arrested, but the police have yet to reveal his identity, age and motive.The law enforcement believes the perpetrator acted alone, but referred to the incident as very "serious".Police say it's to early to answer the question whether it was a terror attack.According to Laagendalsposten, a regional newspaper, the Norwegian Elite Police Unit, also called Delta, military forces and a large number of police cars and ambulances are in place in Kongsberg.An investigation is underway.
Several People Killed in 'Bow and Arrow' Attack in Norway

18:44 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 18:57 GMT 13.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Fredrik Varfjell/NTB ScanpixPolice have block a area in central Oslo and arrested a man after the discovery of "bomb-like device", in Oslo, Norway April 8, 2017
Police have block a area in central Oslo and arrested a man after the discovery of bomb-like device, in Oslo, Norway April 8, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix
A major police operation is underway in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg after a "bow and arrow" incident that the police described as serious.
Several people have been killed and a number of others have been injured in a "bow and arrow" attack in Kongsberg, Norway on Wednesday night, police said. The suspect has been arrested, but the police have yet to reveal his identity, age and motive.
"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are more injured and dead after the incident. The injured have been taken to hospital", says police station chief Øyvind Aas in Drammen
The law enforcement believes the perpetrator acted alone, but referred to the incident as very "serious".
Police say it's to early to answer the question whether it was a terror attack.
According to Laagendalsposten, a regional newspaper, the Norwegian Elite Police Unit, also called Delta, military forces and a large number of police cars and ambulances are in place in Kongsberg.
An investigation is underway.
