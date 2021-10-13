https://sputniknews.com/20211013/several-people-killed-in-bow-and-arrow-attack-in-norway-1089901344.html

Several People Killed in 'Bow and Arrow' Attack in Norway

A major police operation is underway in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg after a "bow and arrow" incident that the police described as serious. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

Several people have been killed and a number of others have been injured in a "bow and arrow" attack in Kongsberg, Norway on Wednesday night, police said. The suspect has been arrested, but the police have yet to reveal his identity, age and motive.The law enforcement believes the perpetrator acted alone, but referred to the incident as very "serious".Police say it's to early to answer the question whether it was a terror attack.According to Laagendalsposten, a regional newspaper, the Norwegian Elite Police Unit, also called Delta, military forces and a large number of police cars and ambulances are in place in Kongsberg.An investigation is underway.

