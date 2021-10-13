Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/russian-energy-week-opens-wednesday-with-senior-guests-from-saudi-arabia-uae-opec-1089880476.html
Russian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From Saudi Arabia, UAE, OPEC
Russian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From Saudi Arabia, UAE, OPEC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Energy Week International Forum (REW) will open in Moscow on Wednesday and last until Friday, featuring high-profile government... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T05:48+0000
2021-10-13T05:48+0000
russia
moscow
russian energy week
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106854/14/1068541433_0:117:3227:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_9837c912a9768b490747e1ca2000e404.jpg
The fourth edition of REW will take place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall.Plenary SessionThe Russian president will address the forum during a plenary session on Wednesday.Apart from Putin, the session's participants include President of Angola Joao Lourenco, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz, Ola Kallenius, BP CEO Bernard Looney, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne, as well as Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods.Other Key GuestsSaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud and his UAE counterpart, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, will take part in a Thursday panel on the future of oil, gas and coal in light of the proposed global transition to alternative energy sources, as well as predictions that the demand for traditional sources of energy will decrease in the future.Other participants will include OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Barkindo is also expected to join a panel of international experts to discuss the state of global energy markets in the future.Meanwhile, Indian Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh is set to be among the panelists who will speak on Thursday concerning the future of coal in a world turning toward the green agenda.Green policies will also be at the centre of the Russian-German panel on Wednesday, with Germany's state secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Andreas Feicht, and the managing director of the German Energy Agency, Kristina Haverkamp, listed among the participants.Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov will be joined by Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister, Bento Albuquerque, during the "Global Challenges and Opportunities in Electric Power" panel to discuss various issues related to electric power in view of combating greenhouse gas emissions.
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106854/14/1068541433_248:0:2979:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fb525649a6a60d75bf50a9e6e62c592.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, moscow, russian energy week

Russian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From Saudi Arabia, UAE, OPEC

05:48 GMT 13.10.2021
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the photo bankAt the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow
At the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Energy Week International Forum (REW) will open in Moscow on Wednesday and last until Friday, featuring high-profile government officials and business executives, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Saudi Arabian and UAE energy ministers, and the OPEC secretary general.
The fourth edition of REW will take place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall.

Plenary Session

The Russian president will address the forum during a plenary session on Wednesday.
Apart from Putin, the session's participants include President of Angola Joao Lourenco, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz, Ola Kallenius, BP CEO Bernard Looney, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne, as well as Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods.

Other Key Guests

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud and his UAE counterpart, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, will take part in a Thursday panel on the future of oil, gas and coal in light of the proposed global transition to alternative energy sources, as well as predictions that the demand for traditional sources of energy will decrease in the future.
Other participants will include OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Barkindo is also expected to join a panel of international experts to discuss the state of global energy markets in the future.
Meanwhile, Indian Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh is set to be among the panelists who will speak on Thursday concerning the future of coal in a world turning toward the green agenda.
Green policies will also be at the centre of the Russian-German panel on Wednesday, with Germany's state secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Andreas Feicht, and the managing director of the German Energy Agency, Kristina Haverkamp, listed among the participants.
Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov will be joined by Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister, Bento Albuquerque, during the "Global Challenges and Opportunities in Electric Power" panel to discuss various issues related to electric power in view of combating greenhouse gas emissions.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:28 GMTChina Says Its Military Drills Near Taiwan Aimed at Preventing Outside Interference
06:22 GMTRussian Health Ministry, EU to Agree on Parameters for Vaccination Certificate Recognition
06:21 GMTGermany vs South Korea: Norway Picks Partner for Major Tank Procurement
06:12 GMTOver 100 Swedes Jabbed With Expired Vaccine
06:12 GMTCanada to Host 40,000 Afghan Refugees After Taliban Takeover, Prime Minister Says
05:48 GMTRussian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From Saudi Arabia, UAE, OPEC
05:44 GMTState Department Investigating If Trump Appointees Took Home Gifts for Foreigners, Reports Say
05:33 GMTEU Reportedly Ready to Ditch Up to 50% of Post-Brexit Customs Checks on UK Goods Entering NI
05:28 GMTRapper Tyga Surrenders to Police After Allegation of Domestic Violence, Released on $50,000 Bond
05:14 GMTDemand for Property in Israel's South Keep Rising Despite Fragile Security Situation
05:05 GMTNothing to Be Proud of: UK's Handling of COVID Failed to Save Economy & People's Lives, Scholars Say
04:52 GMTChina Ending Construction of Coal Plants Abroad May Cancel Up to 190 GW of Projects, IEA Says
04:17 GMTBiden's Financial Footprint May Tie US President Up in FBI Probe Involving Son, Report Suggests
04:06 GMTUS to Reopen Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers in November
03:40 GMT'Already Over': Ex-Pentagon Official Claims China Has Bested US in Artificial Intelligence Battle
03:22 GMTUS' FDA Issues First-Ever Round of E-Cigarette Marketing Authorizations
02:27 GMTFacebook Dominoes
02:27 GMTUS National Security Adviser Sullivan Meets With S.Korean Counterpart - Spokeswoman
01:22 GMTMeghan Markle, Prince Harry Vow to ‘Change the World’ Through ‘Ethical’ Banking
01:00 GMT'We Hope Not': Democrats May Cut Major Pieces of Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Economic Plan