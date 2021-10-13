https://sputniknews.com/20211013/russian-energy-week-opens-wednesday-with-senior-guests-from-saudi-arabia-uae-opec-1089880476.html

Russian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From Saudi Arabia, UAE, OPEC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Energy Week International Forum (REW) will open in Moscow on Wednesday and last until Friday, featuring high-profile government... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

The fourth edition of REW will take place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall.Plenary SessionThe Russian president will address the forum during a plenary session on Wednesday.Apart from Putin, the session's participants include President of Angola Joao Lourenco, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz, Ola Kallenius, BP CEO Bernard Looney, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne, as well as Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods.Other Key GuestsSaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud and his UAE counterpart, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, will take part in a Thursday panel on the future of oil, gas and coal in light of the proposed global transition to alternative energy sources, as well as predictions that the demand for traditional sources of energy will decrease in the future.Other participants will include OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Barkindo is also expected to join a panel of international experts to discuss the state of global energy markets in the future.Meanwhile, Indian Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh is set to be among the panelists who will speak on Thursday concerning the future of coal in a world turning toward the green agenda.Green policies will also be at the centre of the Russian-German panel on Wednesday, with Germany's state secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Andreas Feicht, and the managing director of the German Energy Agency, Kristina Haverkamp, listed among the participants.Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov will be joined by Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister, Bento Albuquerque, during the "Global Challenges and Opportunities in Electric Power" panel to discuss various issues related to electric power in view of combating greenhouse gas emissions.

