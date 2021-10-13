https://sputniknews.com/20211013/rapper-tyga-surrenders-to-police-after-allegation-of-domestic-violence-released-on-50000-bond-1089879176.html
Rapper Tyga Surrenders to Police After Allegation of Domestic Violence, Released on $50,000 Bond
Rapper Tyga Surrenders to Police After Allegation of Domestic Violence, Released on $50,000 Bond
Earlier, Camaryn Swanson, a former girlfriend of American rapper Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, a.k.a. Tyga, accused him of assaulting her.
Rapper Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, surrendered to the Los Angeles Police Department on 12 October amid accusations of domestic abuse, according to USA Today.According to booking records, Stevenson was released after posting a $50,000 bond.Earlier, Tyga’s former girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accused him of domestic violence. Swanson shared photos of alleged abuse to her Instagram account.According to TMZ sources, Camaryn came to the rapper's house early in the morning, screaming and cursing. The rapper's family members thought she might be under the influence of drugs. The rapper let the girl in, after which, according to eyewitnesses, the screams continued. After that, the girl was taken home by her mother.Tyga previously dated reality TV star Kylie Jenner. In addition, he has an 8-year-old son from the ex-girlfriend of Jenner's brother Rob Kardashian - model Blac Chyna.
Rapper Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, surrendered to the Los Angeles Police Department on 12 October amid accusations of domestic abuse, according to USA Today.
According to booking records, Stevenson was released after posting a $50,000 bond.
Earlier, Tyga’s former girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accused him of domestic violence. Swanson shared photos of alleged abuse to her Instagram account.
"I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore," Swanson wrote.
According to TMZ sources, Camaryn came to the rapper's house early in the morning, screaming and cursing. The rapper's family members thought she might be under the influence of drugs. The rapper let the girl in, after which, according to eyewitnesses, the screams continued. After that, the girl was taken home by her mother.
Tyga previously dated reality TV star Kylie Jenner. In addition, he has an 8-year-old son from the ex-girlfriend of Jenner's brother Rob Kardashian - model Blac Chyna.