Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/putin-merkel-macron-talk-normandy-format-for-resolution-of-issues-imperialist-return-to-africa-1089876431.html
Putin, Merkel, Macron Talk Normandy Format for Resolution of Issues; Imperialist Return to Africa
Putin, Merkel, Macron Talk Normandy Format for Resolution of Issues; Imperialist Return to Africa
The leaders of Russia, Germany, and France are discussing the need to coordinate their efforts to deal with a myriad of international security issues in a... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T09:46+0000
2021-10-13T09:46+0000
libya
julian assange
abu zubaydah
tony abbott
normandy four
the critical hour
aukus
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089876385_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d60d82b4145a31f6e597664fc38ef1ce.png
Putin, Merkel, Macron Talk Normandy Format for Resolution of Issues; Imperialist Return to Africa
The leaders of Russia, Germany, and France are discussing the need to coordinate their efforts to deal with a myriad of international security issues in a format known as the "Normandy Four."
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Iraqi elections. It appears that the influential Shi'ite cleric and nationalist Moqtada al-Sadr's party, Sairoun, is currently performing the best.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net &amp; CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Kevin Gosztola argues that the recent information regarding Mike Pompeo's moves to kidnap and assassinate Julian Assange proves that the legal persecution of the publisher is driven by an unethical and illegal thirst for revenge. Also, we discuss the upcoming hearing at the end of October regarding a previous lower court decision.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Normandy Four. The leaders of Russia, Germany, and France are discussing the need to coordinate their efforts to deal with a myriad of international security issues in a format known as the "Normandy Four."Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Dr. Horne analyzes the resurgence of coups and imperialist intervention in Africa. Recent events may show that the US empire and the French imperialists are on the move again in the resource-rich continent.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott published a speech that he gave in Taiwan. The speech can be interpreted in several ways, but many see it as a message that the Chinese island should not look to the West for protection if a war starts. International security observers argue that the West is setting Taiwan up for a fall as they push them towards a crushing military defeat.Obi Egbuna, activist, and US Rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Libya. The US/NATO imperial regime-change operation has led to disastrous conditions in the African nation. Additionally, it has opened the gateway to African migration to Western Europe.Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss torture. The Biden administration is moving forward with an absurd argument that their highly publicized torture program is a state secret. This move comes to stop the court from compelling psychologists involved in the torture to testify.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss EU gas issues and the AUKUS submarine deal. There is talk of fast-tracking the Nord Stream 2 pipeline process as the EU faces a disastrous shortage of fuel.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089876385_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_bd865b236b07d7e187f1fcd9dc61d6f4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
libya, julian assange, abu zubaydah, tony abbott, normandy four, the critical hour, aukus, аудио, radio

Putin, Merkel, Macron Talk Normandy Format for Resolution of Issues; Imperialist Return to Africa

09:46 GMT 13.10.2021
Putin, Merkel, Macron Talk Normandy Format for Resolution of Issues; Imperialist Return to Africa
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
The leaders of Russia, Germany, and France are discussing the need to coordinate their efforts to deal with a myriad of international security issues in a format known as the "Normandy Four."
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Iraqi elections. It appears that the influential Shi'ite cleric and nationalist Moqtada al-Sadr's party, Sairoun, is currently performing the best.
Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Kevin Gosztola argues that the recent information regarding Mike Pompeo's moves to kidnap and assassinate Julian Assange proves that the legal persecution of the publisher is driven by an unethical and illegal thirst for revenge. Also, we discuss the upcoming hearing at the end of October regarding a previous lower court decision.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Normandy Four. The leaders of Russia, Germany, and France are discussing the need to coordinate their efforts to deal with a myriad of international security issues in a format known as the "Normandy Four."
Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Dr. Horne analyzes the resurgence of coups and imperialist intervention in Africa. Recent events may show that the US empire and the French imperialists are on the move again in the resource-rich continent.
K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott published a speech that he gave in Taiwan. The speech can be interpreted in several ways, but many see it as a message that the Chinese island should not look to the West for protection if a war starts. International security observers argue that the West is setting Taiwan up for a fall as they push them towards a crushing military defeat.
Obi Egbuna, activist, and US Rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Libya. The US/NATO imperial regime-change operation has led to disastrous conditions in the African nation. Additionally, it has opened the gateway to African migration to Western Europe.
Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss torture. The Biden administration is moving forward with an absurd argument that their highly publicized torture program is a state secret. This move comes to stop the court from compelling psychologists involved in the torture to testify.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss EU gas issues and the AUKUS submarine deal. There is talk of fast-tracking the Nord Stream 2 pipeline process as the EU faces a disastrous shortage of fuel.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:58 GMTOne Dead, 21 Injured in Wake of Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong - Photo, Video
09:48 GMTLeaked Facebook DIO ‘Blacklist’ Appears to Show 'Disproportionate Censoring’
09:31 GMTFrench Soldier Dies in Accident in Mali
09:22 GMTUsers Report YouTube is Down
09:13 GMTGuatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy
08:07 GMTApple May Reduce Iphone Production Amid Continuing Global Chip Shortages, Reports Say
07:33 GMTGreece's Crete Braces for Aftershocks After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Reports Say
07:30 GMTChina to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
07:29 GMT‘Rampant Infiltration of Drones from Pakistan a Constant Concern', Indian Punjab Minister Says
07:23 GMTTackling Air Pollution is About Willingness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
07:23 GMTTwitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks
06:28 GMTChina Says Its Military Drills Near Taiwan Aimed at Preventing Outside Interference
06:22 GMTRussian Health Ministry, EU to Agree on Parameters for Vaccination Certificate Recognition
06:21 GMTGermany vs South Korea: Norway Picks Partner for Major Tank Procurement
06:12 GMTOver 100 Swedes Jabbed With Expired Vaccine
06:12 GMTCanada to Host 40,000 Afghan Refugees After Taliban Takeover, Prime Minister Says
05:48 GMTRussian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From Saudi Arabia, UAE, OPEC
05:44 GMTState Department Investigating If Trump Appointees Took Home Gifts for Foreigners, Reports Say
05:33 GMTEU Reportedly Ready to Ditch Up to 50% of Post-Brexit Customs Checks on UK Goods Entering NI
05:28 GMTRapper Tyga Surrenders to Police After Allegation of Domestic Violence, Released on $50,000 Bond