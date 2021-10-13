Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/post-brexit-london-pushing-win-win-uk-italy-trade-narrative-1089885405.html
Post-Brexit London Pushing 'Win-Win' UK-Italy Trade Narrative
Post-Brexit London Pushing 'Win-Win' UK-Italy Trade Narrative
Britain is determined not to allow Brexit get in the way of its trade partnerships with European Union member states. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T10:49+0000
2021-10-13T10:49+0000
united kingdom
trade
brexit
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105419/64/1054196484_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e582b4e71b9a3ed0a908037cb0700707.jpg
In her first international summit since taking the role, UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has suggested during her trip to Italy that the two countries are eyeing a New Export &amp; Investment dialogue.What it is meant to achieve is boost exports for both British and Italian companies in sectors such as life sciences, defence and security, as well as growth sectors of the future such as digital and tech.Britain has been openly seeking to fortify its trade partnerships outside of the EU since it left the bloc end of 31 January 2020. The UK has also been moving towards securing trade deals and building anew paired with EU members as well.With trade between Italy and the UK being worth more than £34 billion in 2020, London is keen to keep the trade flow with Rome smooth, even after its breakup from the EU.Trevelyan spoke alongside Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio in Sorrento, when she said that the trade dialogue between the two nations will also promote inward investment, including in low-carbon industries such as onshore and offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture storage.She also mentioned the food and drink industry and tech sector, where the UK’s research and development strengths can help support Italian scale-ups.There are also plans for a greater collaboration and sharing of best practice between the two countries’ export credit organisations – UK Export Finance and the Italian Export Credit Agency.Italy’s outlook is to build the economy back after the pandemic and strengthen the “multilateral trading system with the WTO at its centre”.Last year, Britain’s exports to Italy included cars worth £829 million– equivalent to 10% of all UK goods exported to the EU nation. Britain also exported £383 million worth of medicinal and pharmaceutical products to Italy.In turn, the UK imported last year £1.2 billion worth of Italian clothing, £860 million worth of beverages and over £641 million worth of fruit and vegetables.Britain's relations with the European Union have been strained in the recent year due to disagreements over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol - part of the EU-UK divorce treaty, governing the customs and immigration issues at the border in the island of Ireland between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105419/64/1054196484_213:0:1920:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_269095013290846a189f918687ab985f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, trade, brexit, italy

Post-Brexit London Pushing 'Win-Win' UK-Italy Trade Narrative

10:49 GMT 13.10.2021
CC0 / / Flag of Italy
Flag of Italy - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Britain is determined not to allow Brexit get in the way of its trade partnerships with European Union member states.
In her first international summit since taking the role, UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has suggested during her trip to Italy that the two countries are eyeing a New Export & Investment dialogue.
What it is meant to achieve is boost exports for both British and Italian companies in sectors such as life sciences, defence and security, as well as growth sectors of the future such as digital and tech.

“Enhancing our bilateral relationship with Italy is a win-win, which will boost export opportunities and investment promotion for our businesses. Italy is our ninth-largest trading partner, while the UK is Italy’s fifth-largest export market - I am delighted we are kicking off this discussion,” Trevelyan said.

Britain has been openly seeking to fortify its trade partnerships outside of the EU since it left the bloc end of 31 January 2020. The UK has also been moving towards securing trade deals and building anew paired with EU members as well.
With trade between Italy and the UK being worth more than £34 billion in 2020, London is keen to keep the trade flow with Rome smooth, even after its breakup from the EU.
Trevelyan spoke alongside Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio in Sorrento, when she said that the trade dialogue between the two nations will also promote inward investment, including in low-carbon industries such as onshore and offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture storage.
She also mentioned the food and drink industry and tech sector, where the UK’s research and development strengths can help support Italian scale-ups.
There are also plans for a greater collaboration and sharing of best practice between the two countries’ export credit organisations – UK Export Finance and the Italian Export Credit Agency.
Italy’s outlook is to build the economy back after the pandemic and strengthen the “multilateral trading system with the WTO at its centre”.
Last year, Britain’s exports to Italy included cars worth £829 million– equivalent to 10% of all UK goods exported to the EU nation. Britain also exported £383 million worth of medicinal and pharmaceutical products to Italy.
In turn, the UK imported last year £1.2 billion worth of Italian clothing, £860 million worth of beverages and over £641 million worth of fruit and vegetables.
Britain's relations with the European Union have been strained in the recent year due to disagreements over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol - part of the EU-UK divorce treaty, governing the customs and immigration issues at the border in the island of Ireland between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:58 GMTAs Situation at UK's Backlogged Biggest Port 'Improving', Britons Urged to Refrain from Panic Buying
10:49 GMTPost-Brexit London Pushing 'Win-Win' UK-Italy Trade Narrative
10:47 GMTUK Taxman Goes Looking For Assets of Wine Fraudster Who Skipped Bail and Fled to Italy During Trial
10:35 GMT'Five Percent of Truth, the Rest is Lie': Azerbaijani President Comments on 'Pandora Papers' Leak
10:29 GMTUK Climate Protesters Block Major London Road Again Despite Injunction
10:21 GMTUK Economy Grows by 0.4% in August Following Full Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions, ONS Shows
10:21 GMTTehran Accuses Tel Aviv of Spreading ‘False, Fabricated’ Claims About Iran While Stockpiling Nukes
10:13 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Explosive-Laden Houthi Boats
09:58 GMTOne Dead, 21 Injured in Wake of Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong - Photo, Video
09:48 GMTLeaked Facebook DIO ‘Blacklist’ Appears to Show 'Disproportionate Censoring’
09:31 GMTFrench Soldier Dies in Accident in Mali
09:22 GMTUser Reports Suggest YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat Are Having Problems
09:13 GMTGuatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy
08:07 GMTApple May Reduce Iphone Production Amid Continuing Global Chip Shortages, Reports Say
07:33 GMTGreece's Crete Braces for Aftershocks After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Reports Say
07:30 GMTChina to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
07:29 GMT‘Rampant Infiltration of Drones from Pakistan a Constant Concern', Indian Punjab Minister Says
07:23 GMTTackling Air Pollution is About Willingness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
07:23 GMTTwitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks
06:28 GMTChina Says Its Military Drills Near Taiwan Aimed at Preventing Outside Interference