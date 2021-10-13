Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Users Reportedly Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/pentagon-lacks-covid-19-status-of-thousands-of-civilian-staff-amid-looming-jab-deadline--1089892334.html
Pentagon Lacks COVID-19 Status of Thousands of Civilian Staff Amid Looming Jab Deadline
Pentagon Lacks COVID-19 Status of Thousands of Civilian Staff Amid Looming Jab Deadline
Soon after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, in August, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T13:45+0000
2021-10-13T13:45+0000
pentagon
defense department
johnson & johnson
vaccines
pfizer
covid-19
us
moderna
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1c/1083736244_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a428e3b57bdf8ddc0cc8e8db6c9ecbce.jpg
Just weeks away from a looming deadline to fully vaccinate its staff, the US Department of Defense (DoD) still lacks data regarding the COVID-19 jab status of hundreds of thousands of its civilian employees, reported CNN. The Pentagon faces a 22 November deadline for civilian federal government workers to receive their Pfizer inoculations, ahead of the corresponding deadline for most active duty service members. However, while regarding the latter the Department has made significant progress, with over 90% of service members fully or partially vaccinated, it has not yet received jab data for more than half of its civilian employees. With an overall civilian workforce of more than 765,000, data cited by the department shows that an estimated 319,000 DoD civilians are fully vaccinated, while another 46,477 have been partially inoculated. The numbers include individuals who received their vaccine through a DoD provider or self-reported the jab. Meanwhile, more deaths have been registered from coronavirus among the DoD civilian workforce, employed across the US, with the largest concentration in and around Washington, DC., than in the military ranks, the data confirmed. 334 civilians died of COVID-19, while 62 service members succumbed to the disease.Press secretary John Kirby dismissed cited concerns of this becoming a "huge issue", saying that the Pentagon was still working on how to ensure its civilian staff is fully vaccinated. Pentagon spokesman Maj. Charlie Dietz was also cited as attempting to allay concerns. According to him, the website data is “incomplete.”There are differing deadlines for receiving the approved vaccines. The last possible date for receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, given in two doses 21 days apart, is 18 October. The latest possible date for a first dose of Moderna, necessitating a four-week wait, was 11 October. The last possible date to receive the single-dose Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine is 8 November. The Us Air Force, which has fully or partially vaccinated 95.4% of active duty airmen by October, has an earlier deadline for its active duty force to be fully vaccinated by 2 November. The leader in inoculation among the armed services is the US Navy, which has a 28 November deadline. It boasts 98% of its active duty force either fully or partially vaccinated. Overall, the American military has a 96.7% vaccination rate among active duty, including fully and partially vaccinated, Press Secretary John Kirby said at the briefing. That leaves approximately 44,700 active duty troops unvaccinated out of a total force of 1.35 million. The data shows that the military has far outstripped the general US population in jab rates, with the latter registering a 78.4% vaccination rate for those 18 and over. Meanwhile, a top Catholic official in the US military has claimed that soldiers have the right to opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates if it might “violate [their] conscience” for whatever reason. The Archbishop for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese for Military Services in the US, Timothy Broglio, issued a statement saying that despite the Vatican determining the moral permissibility of these vaccines despite a peripheral link to aborted fetal cells, soldiers still have the right to decline the vaccine. In August, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin required that all service members receive the COVID-19 vaccines after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the jab developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Some branches, however, have offered exemptions. The Army, for example, allowed opt-outs for “legitimate medical, religious or administrative reason[s]”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1c/1083736244_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88ae5712fb30e165958260ccc66019bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon, defense department, johnson & johnson, vaccines, pfizer, covid-19, us, moderna

Pentagon Lacks COVID-19 Status of Thousands of Civilian Staff Amid Looming Jab Deadline

13:45 GMT 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / Alexander DragoThe Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020.
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / Alexander Drago
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Soon after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, in August, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated that all service members receive a COVID-19 jab.
Just weeks away from a looming deadline to fully vaccinate its staff, the US Department of Defense (DoD) still lacks data regarding the COVID-19 jab status of hundreds of thousands of its civilian employees, reported CNN.
The Pentagon faces a 22 November deadline for civilian federal government workers to receive their Pfizer inoculations, ahead of the corresponding deadline for most active duty service members. However, while regarding the latter the Department has made significant progress, with over 90% of service members fully or partially vaccinated, it has not yet received jab data for more than half of its civilian employees.
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicA vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
With an overall civilian workforce of more than 765,000, data cited by the department shows that an estimated 319,000 DoD civilians are fully vaccinated, while another 46,477 have been partially inoculated. The numbers include individuals who received their vaccine through a DoD provider or self-reported the jab.
Meanwhile, more deaths have been registered from coronavirus among the DoD civilian workforce, employed across the US, with the largest concentration in and around Washington, DC., than in the military ranks, the data confirmed. 334 civilians died of COVID-19, while 62 service members succumbed to the disease.
Press secretary John Kirby dismissed cited concerns of this becoming a "huge issue", saying that the Pentagon was still working on how to ensure its civilian staff is fully vaccinated.
"Our civilian workers here, they take their jobs very seriously, they take their obligations to their families and their coworkers very seriously and I think we have every expectation that they too will continue to seek and pursue getting vaccinated. There are a range of administrative tools that leaders here at the department would have to make sure that our civilian workers are likewise getting the vaccine," said Kirby at a Tuesday press briefing.
Pentagon spokesman Maj. Charlie Dietz was also cited as attempting to allay concerns. According to him, the website data is “incomplete.”
“The Safer Federal Workforce Taskforce, which is implementing the President's EO requiring federal employee and contractor vaccination, will have requirements on what data DoD must collect for its federal civilian workforce, so we should know more information about the implementation soon," he said.
There are differing deadlines for receiving the approved vaccines. The last possible date for receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, given in two doses 21 days apart, is 18 October. The latest possible date for a first dose of Moderna, necessitating a four-week wait, was 11 October. The last possible date to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 8 November. The Us Air Force, which has fully or partially vaccinated 95.4% of active duty airmen by October, has an earlier deadline for its active duty force to be fully vaccinated by 2 November.
© AFP 2021 / JOSEPH PREZIOSOIn this file photo the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts on on December 2, 2020, where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine. - US biotech firm Moderna said on July 7, 2021 it had dosed its first participants in a human study of an mRNA vaccine that targets multiple strains of influenza. The company intends to recruit 180 adults in the United States for the Phase 1/2 portion of the trial to evaluate the safety and strength of immune response to the shot, called mRNA-1010.
In this file photo the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts on on December 2, 2020, where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine. - US biotech firm Moderna said on July 7, 2021 it had dosed its first participants in a human study of an mRNA vaccine that targets multiple strains of influenza. The company intends to recruit 180 adults in the United States for the Phase 1/2 portion of the trial to evaluate the safety and strength of immune response to the shot, called mRNA-1010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
In this file photo the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts on on December 2, 2020, where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine. - US biotech firm Moderna said on July 7, 2021 it had dosed its first participants in a human study of an mRNA vaccine that targets multiple strains of influenza. The company intends to recruit 180 adults in the United States for the Phase 1/2 portion of the trial to evaluate the safety and strength of immune response to the shot, called mRNA-1010.
© AFP 2021 / JOSEPH PREZIOSO
The leader in inoculation among the armed services is the US Navy, which has a 28 November deadline. It boasts 98% of its active duty force either fully or partially vaccinated. Overall, the American military has a 96.7% vaccination rate among active duty, including fully and partially vaccinated, Press Secretary John Kirby said at the briefing.
That leaves approximately 44,700 active duty troops unvaccinated out of a total force of 1.35 million. The data shows that the military has far outstripped the general US population in jab rates, with the latter registering a 78.4% vaccination rate for those 18 and over.
Meanwhile, a top Catholic official in the US military has claimed that soldiers have the right to opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates if it might “violate [their] conscience” for whatever reason. The Archbishop for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese for Military Services in the US, Timothy Broglio, issued a statement saying that despite the Vatican determining the moral permissibility of these vaccines despite a peripheral link to aborted fetal cells, soldiers still have the right to decline the vaccine.
“No one should be forced to receive a Covid-19 vaccine if it would violate the sanctity of his or her conscience,” stated Broglio.
In August, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin required that all service members receive the COVID-19 vaccines after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the jab developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Some branches, however, have offered exemptions. The Army, for example, allowed opt-outs for “legitimate medical, religious or administrative reason[s]”.
003000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:21 GMTUK Minister Confident People Will Get Toys for Christmas as Containers Pile Up at Ports
14:16 GMTUsers Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass - Report
14:15 GMTWhy Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback
14:06 GMTPolish Football Association Says FIFA Found No Proof of Glik Racially Abusing Walker
14:00 GMTRussia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray
13:59 GMTTwo-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024, Poll Shows
13:47 GMTChina Rejects Attempts to Blemish Its Reputation Using Cybersecurity, Foreign Ministry Says
13:45 GMTPentagon Lacks COVID-19 Status of Thousands of Civilian Staff Amid Looming Jab Deadline
13:45 GMTUkraine Ready for Normandy Format Talks, 'Waiting for Signal' From Russia, Foreign Minister Says
13:42 GMTClashes in Kosovo Leave 10 Serbs Hospitalized, One Seriously Injured, Hospital Director Says
13:27 GMTNew Pre-Trial Hearing in Prince Andrew Sexual Assault Case to Commence in New York
13:26 GMTPutin Says US Has Triggered a Global Arms Race by Withdrawing From ABM Treaty
13:19 GMTMad Magyars: Tory MP Criticises ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Scenes Involving Hungary Supporters at Wembley
13:18 GMTKosovo's Special Police Unit Reportedly Dispatched to Serb Majority Region Amid Protests
13:05 GMTIndia's Federal Government Blames States for Coal Mismanagement Amid Heavy Load Shedding
13:00 GMTStar Trek Actor William Shatner Blasts Off Into Space on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 Rocket
12:55 GMTBoris 'Trying To Do a Winston Churchill': Twitter Buzz & Mockery Over Johnson's Painting Venture
12:34 GMT'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Original in History, With Over 111 Mln Views in 27 Days
12:32 GMTAnkara Claims Russia, US Share Responsibility for Kurdish Attacks in Turkish-Occupied Syria
12:30 GMTRussian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19