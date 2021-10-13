https://sputniknews.com/20211013/one-dead-21-injured-in-wake-of-typhoon-kompasu-in-hong-kong---photo-video-1089885050.html

One Dead, 21 Injured in Wake of Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong - Photo, Video

BEIJING (Sputnik) - One person was killed and another sixteen were injured after typhoon Kompasu sent waves and gales crashing over Hong Kong, the local... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

"According to the Hospital Authority, as at 4.45pm [08:45 GMT] today, 21 people (10 men and 11 women) have been injured during the typhoon period and received medical treatment at the Accident and Emergency Department of public hospitals. Among them, one man has died," the government said in a statement.The Hong Kong Observatory has replaced the previously issued eighth level (out of 10 possible) of the storm warning with the level three strong wind alert as the typhoon began moving away from Hong Kong.The authorities said they opened 24 temporary shelters in various districts, where 255 people were accommodated while the typhoon raged.As of 10:00 local time, typhoon Kompasu was about 390 kilometers (240 miles) southwest of Hong Kong and was moving west at a speed of about 25 kilometers per hour through the northern part of the South China Sea before making landfall at Hainan Island.Classes in kindergartens and schools have been suspended, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has canceled morning trading, state institutions and banks have been shut, offices have mostly switched to remote work.The authorities recommend that residents of the city take all precautions, even while they are at home.

