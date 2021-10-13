https://sputniknews.com/20211013/ninety-year-old-star-trek-actor-william-shatner-sets-record-as-oldest-human-in-space-1089897145.html

'Unbelieveable': 90-Year-Old 'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner Sets Record as Oldest Human in Space

'Unbelieveable': 90-Year-Old 'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner Sets Record as Oldest Human in Space

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - William Shatner, best known for his iconic role as Captain James Kirk in the long-running US television series Star Trek, became the... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T15:30+0000

2021-10-13T15:30+0000

2021-10-13T15:40+0000

jeff bezos

space

blue origin

star trek

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089897119_0:0:3360:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9127128150f92ae5541a090b420ec593.jpg

"It was unbelievable," said the 90-year-old actor following a 10-minute space trip. Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket took off around 14:49 GMT after experiencing two brief delays, with the crew reaching beyond the planet's atmosphere and returning to the Texas desert.Video footage showed the domed shaped crew capsule separated from the rocket, floating in space as the speed slowed to zero before beginning a controlled descent slowed by rockets and eventually a series of three parachutes.A recovery team raced to greet the crew, still sealed after plopping down in the Texas desert as the world awaited word from Shatner himself.A recovery team raced to greet the crew, still sealed after plopping down in the Texas desert amid clouds of dust.Shatner and three other individuals blasted off from a desert launch site in the state of Texas for a ten-minute sub-orbital flight that included several minutes of weightless floating about 60 miles high, widely regarded as the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space.The actor was joined by Blue Origin Vice President Audrey Powers, co-founder of the Earth-imaging satellite company Planet, Chris Boshuizen, and French healthcare executive Glen de Vries.It was the second crewed flight for Blue Origin. The first mission in July carried the company’s founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen featured and aviator Wally Funk. At age 82, Funk held the record as the oldest human in space until Wednesday’s flight by Shatner.

https://sputniknews.com/20211013/star-trek-actor-william-shatner-blasts-off-into-space-on-blue-origins-new-shepard-ns-18-rocket-1089885214.html

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

jeff bezos, space, blue origin, star trek