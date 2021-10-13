New Pre-Trial Hearing in Prince Andrew Sexual Assault Case to Commence in New York

Lawyers representing Prince Andrew, the Duke of York are expected to face the legal team of his accuser Victoria Giuffre during a pre-trial hearing at the US District Court for the Southern District Of New York on 13 October.According to the Daily Express, the lawyers will appear before Judge Lewis K. Kaplan to discuss the progress of the civil case filed by Giuffre under New York's Child Victims Act on 10 August.The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 am Eastern Daylight Time. The previous pre-trial hearing took place on 13 September.Victoria Giuffre, an alleged former “sex slave” of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claims that she was trafficked to London by Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and therefore a minor under US law.Giuffre is currently suing Prince Andrew in the US, seeking "accountability" and unspecified damages from him. The lawsuit alleges that the royal “raped and committed sexual assault and battery” against Giuffre.The Duke of York himself denied these allegations, claiming that he has an alibi on the day the alleged sexual intercourse took place in London.Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police announced that they will not take any action against Prince Andrew following a review prompted by Giuffre.
The legal teams are reportedly expected to discuss the progress in the civil case filed by Giuffre, before Judge Lewis K. Kaplan.
Lawyers representing Prince Andrew, the Duke of York are expected to face the legal team of his accuser Victoria Giuffre during a pre-trial hearing at the US District Court for the Southern District Of New York on 13 October.
According to the Daily Express, the lawyers will appear before Judge Lewis K. Kaplan to discuss the progress of the civil case filed by Giuffre under New York's Child Victims Act on 10 August.
The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 am Eastern Daylight Time. The previous pre-trial hearing took place on 13 September.
Victoria Giuffre, an alleged former “sex slave” of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claims that she was trafficked to London by Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and therefore a minor under US law.
Giuffre is currently suing Prince Andrew in the US, seeking "accountability" and unspecified damages from him. The lawsuit alleges that the royal “raped and committed sexual assault and battery” against Giuffre.
The Duke of York himself denied these allegations, claiming that he has an alibi on the day the alleged sexual intercourse took place in London.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police announced that they will not take any action against Prince Andrew following a review prompted by Giuffre.
“This review has concluded and we are taking no further action,” the police said.