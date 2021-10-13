Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/new-delhi-rejects-chinas-condemnation-of-indian-officials-visit-to-disputed-region-1089889337.html
New Delhi Rejects China's Condemnation of Indian Official's Visit to Disputed Region
New Delhi Rejects China's Condemnation of Indian Official's Visit to Disputed Region
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - New Delhi rejects China's criticism of the Indian vice president's visit to the disputed Arunachal Pradesh area, and sees the region as... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T11:55+0000
2021-10-13T11:55+0000
asia & pacific
china
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089889255_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_776e251951c7efdead59f3df6c9ec126.jpg
"We have noted the comments made today by the Chinese official spokesperson. We reject such comments. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," the spokesperson for the Indian foreign ministry, Arindam Bagchi, said.Bagchi added that the deteriorated situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was caused exclusively by China's attempts to unilaterally change the status quo in the area.Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China strongly opposes Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh and urged India to refrain from such moves.Since May 2020, the region near the Chinese-Indian border has witnessed numerous standoffs. The two neighboring countries have stepped up their military presence in the area.Over the past weekend, China and India held the 13th round of talks in an effort to settle the conflict, but failed to come to a compromise.
china
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089889255_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b794dd8cc9a33d8f656c39525691cbdd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, india

New Delhi Rejects China's Condemnation of Indian Official's Visit to Disputed Region

11:55 GMT 13.10.2021
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupFILE- In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in India's Ladakh area
FILE- In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in India's Ladakh area - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - New Delhi rejects China's criticism of the Indian vice president's visit to the disputed Arunachal Pradesh area, and sees the region as an integral part of India, the Indian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
"We have noted the comments made today by the Chinese official spokesperson. We reject such comments. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," the spokesperson for the Indian foreign ministry, Arindam Bagchi, said.
Bagchi added that the deteriorated situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was caused exclusively by China's attempts to unilaterally change the status quo in the area.
"Therefore, we expect the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols rather than trying to link unrelated issues," Bagchi concluded.
Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China strongly opposes Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh and urged India to refrain from such moves.
Since May 2020, the region near the Chinese-Indian border has witnessed numerous standoffs. The two neighboring countries have stepped up their military presence in the area.
Over the past weekend, China and India held the 13th round of talks in an effort to settle the conflict, but failed to come to a compromise.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:55 GMTBoris "Trying To Do a Winston Churchill" - Twitter Buzz & Mockery Over Johnson's Painting Venture
12:34 GMT'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Original in History, With Over 111 Mln Views in 27 Days
12:32 GMTAnkara Claims Russia, US Share Responsibility for Kurdish Attacks in Turkish-Occupied Syria
12:30 GMTRussian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19
12:25 GMTUS Marine Who Publicly Slammed Biden's Hasty Afghanistan Exit to 'Plead Guilty' at Court-Martial
12:21 GMTWokeism Has No Sense of Humour: Why an Improper Remark May Consign a UK Politician to Oblivion
12:17 GMTSpread the Message: UK Gov't Doesn't Keep Its Word & Agreements, Irish Deputy PM Says
12:00 GMTWhy US-UK's Show of Force Failed to Deter China & How Beijing May Benefit Paris and Berlin
11:55 GMTNew Delhi Rejects China's Condemnation of Indian Official's Visit to Disputed Region
11:47 GMTDrug Dealers Busted at British Parliament, Media Says
11:28 GMTPutin: Europe's Gas Price Crunch Caused by Systemic Flaws, Partners Shouldn't Try to Blame Russia
11:22 GMTPresident Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
10:58 GMTAs Situation at UK's Backlogged Biggest Port 'Improving', Britons Urged to Refrain from Panic Buying
10:49 GMTPost-Brexit London Pushing 'Win-Win' UK-Italy Trade Narrative
10:47 GMTUK Taxman Goes Looking For Assets of Wine Fraudster Who Skipped Bail and Fled to Italy During Trial
10:35 GMT'Five Percent of Truth, the Rest is Lie': Azerbaijani President Comments on 'Pandora Papers' Leak
10:29 GMTUK Climate Protesters Block Major London Road Again Despite Injunction
10:21 GMTUK Economy Grows by 0.4% in August Following Full Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions, ONS Shows
10:21 GMTTehran Accuses Tel Aviv of Spreading ‘False, Fabricated’ Claims About Iran While Stockpiling Nukes
10:13 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Explosive-Laden Houthi Boats